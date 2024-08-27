Kamala Harris' Campaign Mocks Trump's Yawning Crowd After He Said, "They Don't Get Bored With Me"

The presidential race between former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris has been heating up. Utilizing social media posts and rallies, both camps have been making a concerted effort to win over voters. A few clips of the GOP nominee speaking at a rally, with the camera focusing on people yawning behind him, were recently shared on X by the Harris-Walz campaign. According to Newsweek, the 'snoozefest' footage of Trump's speech was trimmed and altered to solely feature scenes of individuals dozing off against a lullaby-like soundtrack. However, the precise time frame and location of the acquired excerpts used in the meme video remain unknown.

The video was released as a satirical barb after Trump was heard stating: "Because people get bored, but they don't get bored with me." Netizens also had various reactions to the funny clip. "Trump is so boring. His crowd size keeps getting smaller with each passing day. He's losing support and I love it," an X user said. "Trump once represented a rebellion against the status quo. He was the bully who could bring change. Now? He’s an old movie that keeps playing in a theatre that’s closed down," a netizen added.

A person made fun of "the yawn montage I didn’t know I needed." "Hours and hours and hours of lies, lies and more lies. That’s all he does. Rambles lies at rallies and posts on truth social all day and night long," another X user criticized. "Those people waited hours to see Trump. Of course, they are tired," a netizen reasoned.

Trump's spokesperson Steven Cheung responded to the jab saying, "Just another deceptively edited cheap fake from the Kamala campaign in order to gaslight and deceive voters because they can't run on her disastrous record. The fact is that Comrade Kamala Harris is too much of a coward to debate, or even do a proper interview with media or hold a press conference, and has laid out policies that would destroy America."

Meanwhile, political scientist Thomas Gift stated that Harris' 'honeymoon' will soon end when voters demand about policies. "Harris has been basking in adulation and positive media coverage for weeks. But her honeymoon will end. Once she is forced to get specific on policies, Americans will be reminded of why Harris was rated as one of the most liberal senators in Congress. Her record, and many of her current policy proposals, are arguably far to the left of the median U.S. voter."

Gift concluded, "Trump will also get better at knowing what lines of attack work against Harris. Expect to hear the phrase 'San Francisco liberal' over and over and over. Just weeks ago, it looked like Trump would cruise to victory. Now, many think the exact opposite. What we know for sure is that a lot can happen between now and Election Day on November 5."