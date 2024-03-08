Melania Trump’s Ex-Aide Explains Her Absence From Super Tuesday Victory Party: ‘Doesn’t Care’

For months now, many have been suspicious of Melania Trump's continuous absence from her husband's events. When former president Donald Trump celebrated his Super Tuesday GOP primary victories at his Mar-A-Lago home, the former First Lady was noticeably absent once more. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania's former aide, could know why Melania is still missing, Newsweek reported.

On March 5, the Republican front-runner for president defeated her last opponent, Nikki Haley, in a stunning victory at the Super Tuesday match. Donald ascended the stage at his victory celebration inside Mar-a-Lago to address his supporters after his resounding victory. Many had anticipated Melani to attend, so when she didn't, rumors circulated online about her lack of public appearances.

Wolkoff has now revealed the reason behind the former first lady's absence from Tuesday's festivities. "WARNING Melania Trump was NOT at Donald's victory party because she did NOT have to be. His supporters do NOT care if she is by his side or NOT, so now she does NOT have to be. NOThing more, NOThing less," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

While Wolkoff comments on the famous couple's marriage many times, she was once great friends with them. After Donald won the 2016 presidential election, Melania's first staff hire was Wolkoff. But once rumors surfaced that Wolkoff profited greatly from his role as a contractor for the 2017 inauguration, their friendship came to an end.

Following the revelation that Wolkoff's event-organizing business, WIS Media Partners had received $26 million to assist with Donald's inauguration, Melania severed her relationship with Wolkoff in February 2018. She said she left because the Trump administration used her as a scapegoat in Wolkoff's 2020 book Melania and Me. Additionally, she has refuted reports that she was given $26 million.

Surprising Melania Trump’s almost total absence from Trump’s side hasn’t drawn more attention…. https://t.co/oavg7GAB7L — Peter Elkind (@peterelkind) March 7, 2024

"Melania and Donald weaponized the DOJ against me by having Jeffrey Clark sue me to try and silence me so the truth and the facts about this, them, and so much more wouldn't be shared with the American people," the former aide previously shared.

Weeks have passed since Donald last updated the public about his wife's potential participation in his 2024 presidential campaign, per The Hill. “It’s funny, she was a very successful model, very, very successful, and yet she was a private person. She’s going to be out a lot. Not because she likes doing it, but she likes the results,” he said the last time he was asked about Melania at a Fox News town hall. “She wants to see this country really succeed. She loves the country.”

In a separate Fox News interview, Trump stated that he anticipated Melania playing a bigger role in campaigning soon, telling Brian Kilmeade that “she wants to make America great again, too.” He revealed, “She’s gonna play, and she always did play a big role,” he said of his wife. “She was somebody that you could rely on.”