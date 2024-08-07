Donald Trump Went on to Watch a Movie and Skipped Visiting His Brother at the Hospital as He Died

Donald Trump allegedly went to see a movie instead of meeting his brother Fred Trump Jr. Who later passed away in the hospital alone. Fred, who was known for his alcoholic troubles was sent to the hospital alone the night he died in 1981. The explosive revelation came when the former President's niece, and all-time big critic, Mary Trump decided to launch her book on the Trump family.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe McNally

The book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, spirals down to the dynamics of the family and the rise of Donald Trump. The business mogul however tried his best to block the release of the book claiming that she had violated the the terms of a non-disclosure agreement signed with the family decades back. According to NBC News, Mary penned that the ex-POTUS was busy with a movie outing with his sibling when his brother Fred also known as Freddy passed away due to a heart attack. Professionally a psychologist and daughter of Freddy revealed the toxic family culture set up by her grandfather, Fred Trump Sr.

Donald Trump spoke on his brother Fred Jr. who suffered from addiction and died at the young age of 42



Fred Trump Jr's dark secrets: 10 facts that will blow your mind!



Rare history#news pic.twitter.com/f0POatHELv — Bay Area Super fans (@ScumbagPolite) June 6, 2024

Fred passed away at the young age of 42, as written by Mary. Hurling the claims of Fred Trump Sr. being abusive to all his kids he said, the author explained how he favored Donald among all his kids and would tell Fred that "Donald is worth ten of you," as reported by Metro. Phrases like such inspired Fred to leave the family business and become a TWA pilot. The practicing psychologist and academician not only revealed the nasty anecdotes of the Republican frontrunner for the upcoming presidential elections but also shared the reasons that went into making him a beleaguered man to adjust to. The book "shines a bright light on the dark history of their family to explain how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world’s health, economic security, and social fabric," as explained in its gist.

Hard to believe that a soft spoken, kind man, Mr. Fred Trump Jr., is even related to a tyrant like DJT. — Kitty C (@kittyca64935054) August 2, 2024

In an interview with The New York Times, the real estate mogul once shared that the departure of his brother from the family business opened several opportunities for him. "For me, it worked very well. For Fred, it wasn’t something that was going to work," Donald said. According to Metro, back in 2015 when Donald prepared for his nomination his sister Maryanne Trump Barry expressed surprise and said, "He’s a clown, this will never happen."

https://t.co/IdZMyneDGx What a great teaching from our #President.



President Donald Trump Shares the Impact of his Late Brother Fred Trump Jr. Who Battled Alcoholism. — Keilylli de la Mora (@keilylli) February 25, 2024

The retired judge added, "The only time Donald went to church was when the cameras were there. It’s mind-boggling. But that’s all about his base. He has no principles. None!" as she commented on her brother's popularity among Evangelical Christians. Mary also claimed that for the business tycoon, "cheating [as] is a way of life." Spilling the secrets on his academic background she asserted that her uncle cheated to get into the business school. As a high school student, Donald paid someone to take the SAT, on his behalf, she wrote as reported by The New York Times.