Kamala Harris Calls Trump Team ‘Crazy’ in Cuss-Filled Rant – White House Mocks Her Laugh in Response

Ex Vice President Kamala Harris is currently doing a tour for her latest book 107 Days. However, while attending A Day of Unreasonable Conversation summit in Los Angeles on Monday, Harris drew attention to herself not because of her book but because of her comment on the Trump administration.

Talking about the current US government, Harris said, “[T]here is so much about this moment that is trying to make people feel like they’ve lost their minds, when in fact, these [expletive language] are crazy.” The usage of such crude words evoked laughter from the left-leaning audience but was naturally not very well taken by The White House.

When White House spokesperson Kush Desai was asked about Harris’ remarks, he did not hold back. Talking to TMZ, Desai said, “Kamala Harris should listen to an audio recording of her cackle of a laugh before calling anyone crazy.”

It should be noted here that Harris’ laughter has been a talking point about her personality in various stages of her personal and political life. Even during election campaigns, her burst of cackles was subjected to scrutiny, and it was even questioned if those showed her honest emotions or were just a quirk.

However, Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff has a very different opinion about her laugh. Talking about how he fell in love with her laugh, Emhoff had said, “She called me back and we talked for an hour. We laughed — you know that laugh! I love that laugh,” as The New York Post reported.

Regardless of what people’s opinion remains about Harris’ cackle, she has been doing that for years now, and it has become a part of who she is. Despite various kinds of negative comments, Harris has not stopped commenting on the Trump administration during her book tour.

At a San Francisco event on Sunday, Harris said, “Part of this moment requires us to also debunk some of this stuff they’re trying to sell the American people: to scapegoat, instead of owning up to the responsibility that the powerful have to have some level of concern and care, if not just basic curiosity for the well-being of other people.”

The last election was a disaster for the Dems after Joe Biden pulled out of the campaign. In 107 Days, Harris has talked about her failed presidential campaign and has also commented on her dynamics with fellow Democrats.

However, Harris’ book has not sat well with a number of Democrats who have felt that they have been portrayed in the wrong light. Despite the clear disappointment of some of her party members, Harris has gone ahead with promoting the book and also ensuring to bash the Republicans through all the promotional events.