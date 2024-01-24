Kamala Harris Alleges Donald Trump Takes Satisfaction in Women's Unspoken Hardships: "He is Proud"

Vice President Kamala Harris attributed the overturning of Roe v. Wade to Donald Trump in a recent brief. According to reports by HuffPost, Harris expressed the belief that the former president takes pride in the matter of women who are suffering silently without the assurance of a constitutionally protected right to abortion. During her interaction with CNN, Harris articulated her concerns while launching a national tour, dedicated to championing reproductive rights. The Vice President's remarks shed light on her perspective regarding the impact of Trump's policies on women's reproductive freedoms.

She said, “The previous president expressed his intentions quite clearly. And fast forward to just recently, says he’s proud of what he did." Furthermore, she remarked that the anticipated Republican nominee takes pleasure in his involvement with the recent wave of stringent abortion laws that have surfaced following the High Court's decision. Moving further, Harris stated, “By inference, he is proud that women have been deprived of fundamental freedoms to make decisions about their own body; by inference, proud that doctors are being penalized and criminalized for providing health care, proud that women are silently suffering because they don’t have access to the health care they need."

Additionally, she emphasized the profound significance of the situation, noting that the stakes are exceptionally high. These comments followed the 2024 GOP presidential primary frontrunner, who labeled his contribution to the reversal of Roe v. Wade as a miraculous achievement. He said, “For 54 years, they were trying to get Roe v. Wade terminated, and I did it, and I’m proud to have done it. Nobody else was going to get that done but me and we did it, and we did something that was a miracle.” Moreover, he once referred to his part in the overturning as his "great honor." ABC News reported that within a year of the significant Supreme Court decision being overturned, around 15 states eliminated most abortion services.

Furthermore, in 13 additional states, there were nearly complete or absolute prohibitions on the procedure. Meanwhile, as reported by CNN, the Biden campaign revealed a new television ad on Sunday. The ad showcases a heartfelt, direct-to-camera testimony from Dr. Austin Dennard, a Texas OB-GYN and mother.

Dr. Dennard shares her emotional journey of traveling outside her state, which enforces a strict abortion ban, to terminate her pregnancy upon discovering a fatal condition in her fetus. Subsequently, at the White House on Monday, President Biden convened his administration's task force on reproductive rights. During the meeting, he criticized Republicans for their efforts to prohibit abortion.

Simultaneously, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the campaign manager for Biden, addressed the press. She said, “As Trump proudly brags he was the one who got rid of Roe v. Wade, paving the way for Republican extremists across the country to pass draconian bans that are hurting women and threatening doctors … one in three women of reproductive age now live under an abortion ban." Moreover, Harris is placing a renewed emphasis on abortion rights as a crucial element of her campaign strategy with Biden for the Oval Office, and they plan to increase their efforts.

