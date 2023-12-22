Kamala Harris Agrees Former President Donald Trump's Inflammatory Words Are "Similar to Hitler's"

Unfiltered and unbothered, This sums up Donald Trump. In his political career, he has offended plenty of people who have compared his inflamed speeches to Adolf Hitler. And Vice President Kamala Harris nodded in agreement while speaking to MSNBC on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

The host, Lawrence O'Donnell, on MSNBC's The Last Word, asked the VP to imagine a hypothetical situation where she's an eighth grader and listening to Trump's racist remarks. "This quote pops up on your phone of Donald Trump saying, 'They're poisoning the blood of our country.' When you got home after reading that, what would you say to your mother? He's talking about your blood."

Harris responded, "I was raised, as you know, a child of parents who were active in the civil rights movement, and I was raised knowing that there will be some people who will use their voice in a way that is meant to dehumanize, meant to suggest that the vast majority of us don't have anything in common, when in fact the vast majority of us have more in common than what separates us."

But she didn't hold back in accepting that Trump's hateful speeches do sound similar. Harris continued, "And I would interpret it, I think, then as I do now, which is it is [a] language that is meant to divide us," adding, "It is [a] language that I think people have rightly found similar to the language of Hitler," per Mediaite.

VP Harris also insisted we should be aware of what a bonafide leader sounds like, "And I think it's just critically important that we remind each other, including our children, that the true measure of the strength of a leader is based not on who they beat down, but who they lift up."

She expounded, "And sadly, over the last many years, which is to suggest that strength looks like a bully, when in fact the real character of a leader is someone who has empathy, who has some level of concern and care for the suffering of other people, and then does something to alleviate that suffering."

Meanwhile, Trump weighed on his comment that illegal immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country." He clarified, "It's crazy what's going on. They're ruining our country. And it's true. They're destroying the blood of our country. They don't like it when I said that, and I never read Mein Kampf. They said, 'Oh, Hitler said that' – in a much different way."

However, Democrat Joe Biden echoed with VP Harris. "The language he uses reminds us of the language coming out of Germany in the 30s," per Politico. "He has called those who oppose him 'vermin,' and again this weekend, he talked about the blood of our country being poisoned."

Critics like Chip Roy said Trump should discuss immigration policy from the perspective of humanity. "Republicans generally — whether it's Ron DeSantis or Donald Trump or anybody else — we should be talking about this in terms of what it means to humanity."

