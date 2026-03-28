Kamala Harris’ 2013 Pride Parade Clip Resurfaces Online

Kamala Harris has proven herself to be more than a trailblazer as a former U.S. vice president. In 2013, she was elected Community Grand Marshal for the San Francisco Pride Parade, drawing attention for her confidence and activism, which distinguished her within the Democratic Party.

​A clip from the Pride Parade recently resurfaced, renewing discussion about Harris’ public persona. Her public presence, style and confidence drew widespread attention at the time. In fact, she somehow managed to change the rhetoric that Democrats have failed to set up a physically attractive leader over the years. Online users also commented on her appearance.

​In the clip, Kamala is seen dressed in a classic beige power suit as she answers reporters. She wore dainty accessories and an occasional smile that drew attention from viewers. Harris discussed the long struggles faced by the LGBTQ community and how the pride parade reflected their strength and celebrated them beautifully.

No one, and I mean 𝙣𝙤 one, will 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 beat Attorney General Kamala Harris at the 2013 San Francisco Pride Parade. 😫🔥 https://t.co/A9kKck0GAf pic.twitter.com/qFpWuYesLj — lindsay 🙈🏳️‍🌈 (@virtueemoir29) March 23, 2026

​Netizens flooded the comment section with heaping praises on Harris’s beautiful appearance. Someone wrote, “Didn’t the 2024 election completely refute this? Nobody thinks Trump is more attractive than Kamala Harris.” Another user claimed, “Truly floored by how gorgeous she was here.”

​In her role as the Grand Marshal, Kamala Harris stood her ground over the Supreme Court’s Hollingsworth v. Perry ruling. It overturned the existing Proposition 8 and finally restored same-sex marriage in California. As a mark of celebration, Kamala then officiated the wedding of Kris Perry and Sandy Stier. The couple was at the center of the case. Harris had described performing the wedding as one of her most joyous moments.

In 2019, Kamala Harris again emerged as a prominent advocate for LGBTQ rights. She appeared again at the San Francisco Pride Parade, drawing attention for her appearance and remarks. Dressed in a blingy rainbow-hued jacket, she took a break from her usual formal attire.

​Back then, she spoke to the press about what the Pride movement actually meant to her. In her words, “For years and years—to celebrate the fight for equality, for diversity, for inclusion. This is about fighting for civil rights. It’s about celebrating the accomplishments we’ve achieved but also knowing we have work ahead.”

When Kamala Harris was a Senator she went on stage to greet the crowd at the annual Pride Parade at the Civic Center in San Francisco, California, on Sunday, June 30, 2019. (Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/xGYhJMtWFo — Terri Green (@TerriGreenUSA) October 28, 2024

During one of the Pride Month celebrations at the Naval Observatory, Kamala again made a vivid mention of Kris and Sandy. She was reflecting on the 10 years that had passed since the trailblazing ruling. Harris had said, “And it was an extraordinary experience to be a part of those days in this movement where we took it upon ourselves to acknowledge what should have been acknowledged, which is the love and the devotion and the dedication that two people are prepared to commit to each other.”

​With the resurfacing of the viral clip, one may remember the many moments in which Kamala Harris has spoken out for LGBTQ rights over the years. She has fought through several federal policies and challenged discrimination. The 61-year-old has supported transgender rights and opposed laws that restrict those rights.