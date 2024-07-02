Justin Timberlake is Unaffected By His Controversial DWI Arrest, Cracks a Joke About It at Concert

During his first of two Boston gigs at TD Garden on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour on Saturday night, Justin Timberlake joked about his recent DWI arrest. “So, uh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving… no I’m kidding,” he said to the live crowd.

As per People, his cheeky one-liner caused the almost 20,000-seat auditorium to erupt in laughter and thunderous applause before he posed his actual query: "Is there anyone here tonight, that it's your first time here to the show? Is there anybody here that you've been to 1, 2, 3, maybe 4 of our shows?" He added, "For all of you that it's your first time tonight — on a serious note — I hope that you feel the fellowship and the love."

Justin Timberlake pokes fun at his DWI arrest during his tour stop in Boston:



“Is there anyone here that is driving- No I’m just kidding” pic.twitter.com/dL0hJOI4r6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 30, 2024

Timberlake continued to thank his fans for 'growing up with him', "For those of you that have been with me through all the weird haircuts ... don't act like y'all didn't have bad haircuts! I took one for the team. Maybe like 3 or 4 for the team, but who's counting," the Sexy Back singer said in Boston. "But it's been almost three decades together, you guys."

Nearly two weeks have passed since the NSYNC alum's arrest on June 18, when he was pulled over and charged with one count of DWI and two citations after leaving the American Hotel in Sag Harbor. Timberlake was cited for failing to stay in his lane and reportedly running a stop sign.

📽 06.30 | Justin Timberlake performing "Imagination" during The Forget Tomorrow World Tour at the TD Garden in Boston, MA. (Show 2)



© tdgarden pic.twitter.com/mgwz2PysMg — 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙡𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙜𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙧𝙮 (@jtimberlakepics) July 1, 2024

As per People, he is scheduled to appear in court on July 26th the same day as he is set to perform at the Tauron Arena in Kraków, Poland as part of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. The Cry Me a River hitmaker, according to reports, will not be present at the hearing; instead, his attorney will participate virtually.

The Sag Harbour police department released a statement after his arrest: "On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Don Arnold

The statement continued: "A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition."

As per his arrest report, Timberlake told authorities, "I had one martini and I followed my friends home."

However, the traffic authorities noted in the arrest report that the Mirrors singer's, "eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."

More details emerge about Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest. pic.twitter.com/wzNM8romTz — E! News (@enews) June 19, 2024

Edward Burke Jr, Timberlake's attorney later released a statement, saying, "Mr. Burke looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations. He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office."