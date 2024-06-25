Anonymous Tipper Tipped the Police About Justin Timberlake's 'Intoxicated State' Before DWI Arrest

Sag Harbour police officer Mike Arkinson was clueless about who he was dealing with, even in light of Justin Timberlake's widespread fame. It was reported that Arkinson, who ultimately arrested the Sexy Back singer for DWI, had urged him 'not to drive' twice. A law enforcement source told The NYPost, that Timberlake "was stopped and advised not to drive" by Officer Arkinson. "The officer didn't recognize him; he's a young guy," the source said. "And he still gave Justin a break, because he didn't pose an immediate danger."

As per The NYPost, an anonymous tipper from the American hotel flagged the cops about Timberlake's intoxicated condition before he got behind the wheel. “[They] said Justin was having a lot of drinks, and they told the cop to watch him if he is going to drive,” a famous Southampton restaurateur revealed.

Arkinson “thought that was the end of it, that this guy would get a ride home,” the source added. But “several minutes later,” as Arkinson was patrolling the other side of the village, Timberlake “was observed by the same officer, driving” his 2025 BMW SUV again, and stopped. “What a dumbass,” the source reflected. “I am thinking he could afford a driver. How’s that for entitlement?” After reportedly running a stop sign at a four-way intersection and veering his SUV into the left lane, Timberlake was stopped a second time. He reportedly lamented the potential effects of his arrest on his world tour during his pullover.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Winter

To protect their identity, the owner of the nearby restaurant declined to say if the caller was a client or worker of Sag Harbor's American Hotel, or even if they were a member of Timberlake's party troupe. “Everyone drives through that stop sign when no one is there,” the source claimed, noting that the Cry Me a River singer was a "Hamptons regular".

“He was always a gentleman,” the restaurateur added.

“People always recognize him, and they ask him for a picture, and he always says yes. He has the hat pulled down and the sunglasses, so it’s hard to recognize him, but some people do. He’s not like Leonardo [DiCaprio]. Leo does not like to be recognized, and he will even curse. He does not take pictures, especially if he is with a bunch of models,” the source said. “The cop did his job, but he definitely knew who Justin was."

NEW: Sag Harbor police officer dubbed "little red-headed dips**t" by locals for strict enforcement.



Michael Arkinson, just 24, made headlines for pulling over Justin Timberlake on DUI charges.



Locals have mixed feelings about Arkinson, labeling him with nicknames like "Sag… pic.twitter.com/nbJJROjyWa — Hank (@HANKonX) June 22, 2024

Mark Zucchero, who owns Flying Point Surf and Sport, said he believes Arkinson did not recognize Timberlake. “[The cop is] definitely not a bad guy. He’s diligent, he does a good job. He just didn’t know who Justin Timberlake was! That’s all, pretty simple.”

The Emporium True Value Hardware's owner, Kirk Severance, who owns the business across the street from the American Hotel, continued, “The cops around here are pretty lenient and understanding. “All nice guys. Some of them come in here. They’re really laid back in the winter, but they can get a little stricter in the summer with the crowds,” he said.