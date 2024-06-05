3 Decades Later Brenda Fricker, the 'Pigeon Lady' from 'Home Alone' Is Now Unrecognizable

Fans of the iconic Christmas movie Home Alone's star, Brenda Fricker, would be surprised to see how she looks decades later. To refresh your memory, the 78-year-old played the memorable role of "pigeon lady" in the 90's hit film who was homeless and lived in New York City's Central Park surrounded by a flock of birds. Here's what she's been up to after three decades.

The Irish actress, who was 47 years old when she starred in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in 1992, appeared on Irish comedian Tommy Tiernan's The Tommy Tiernan Show in January 2021 and discussed her career graph in Hollywood. She also opened up about the reason for her "quiet life," speaking candidly about depression, per The Mirror.

Fricker revealed her low-key life, "I live a very quiet life well under the radar, and I drive a tiny car, own a cottage, that's about it." She also shared that her normal days look like "Talking to the wall quite a bit, talking to the dog, writing poetry, reading books, watching television," adding, "Nothing different than anybody else does, except being alone so much can make you talk to the wall a bit more than most people."

After talking about her break from acting, Tiernan asked the Home Alone 2 star what it's like being "inside her head." She said, "At this moment time, well, only yesterday, I went to the doctor, and he said, 'We're going to put you on stronger antidepressants.' Because I am a bit of a recluse."

However, she added, "The thing about staying inside by choice is fine, but the moment you're told to stay inside, you want to go out. So I've learned from that because I wanted to go out because going out the front door can be a problem for me sometimes."

The Irish actress revealed the help she received at St Patrick's Hospital in Dublin was immeasurable, "It was very difficult, but there was a wonderful doctor, Anthony Clare. He saved my life." She credited, "He was brilliant with me. He really got me out of the mire. Just wonderful, just a wonderful brain, just knowing you and just getting to you. I just walked out happy when I was in his company. He made me feel good."

Previously, in 2020, the Oscar Award winner shared her heartache on Ray D'Arcy's Radio 1 show for spending Christmas time "alone." Fricker told the host, "I'm 75 now, and I would be lying if I said it would be a nice and happy Christmas because I'm one of those people; I am old, and I live alone, and it can be very dark, per Daily Mail.

"I turn the phone off and put the blinds down. I do pre-record some good programs, and I have my dog, and I get myself through it that way." NYE is even harder on the actress, "The bells are ringing, and there is no one to turn around to and hug and smile, and I can't get away from the bells; there are churches everywhere."

