When Justin Bieber Admitted His Bodyguard Used to Slip Into His Room to Check if He Was Alive

In the May 2021 issue of GQ, Justin Bieber shared a candid glimpse into a challenging phase of his life. He opened up about his previous struggles with substance abuse and admitted that it had reached a troubling point where security personnel had to discreetly enter his bedroom at night to monitor his vitals. "There was a sense of still yearning for more...It was like I had all this success and...I'm still sad, and...still in pain...I thought all the success was going to make everything good. And so for me, the drugs were a numbing agent just to continue to get through," he recalled.

"I just lost control of my vision for my career. There's all these opinions. And in this industry, you have got people that unfortunately prey on people's insecurities and use that to their benefit. And so when that happens, obviously that makes you angry. And then you are this young angry person who had these big dreams, and then the world just jades you and makes you into this person that you don't want to be. And then you wake up one day and your relationships are f----- up and you are unhappy and you have all this success in the world, but you are just like, 'Well, what is this worth if I am still feeling empty inside?'" the 'Baby' singer explained.

As reported by The Independent, Bieber has publicly discussed his past struggles with substance abuse, revealing that he started using cannabis at the age of '12 or 13.' In 2020, Bieber disclosed that he used to combine 'quite potent drugs,' such as MDMA and psychedelic mushrooms. Eventually, he decided to embark on a journey to sobriety when he reached a point where he felt his health was deteriorating to a critical extent.

Bieber's wife Hailey played a crucial role in helping him regain his sense of direction. However, he candidly acknowledged that their "first year of marriage was really tough." He said, "There was just a lack of trust. There were all these things that you don't want to admit to the person that you are with because it's scary. You don't want to scare them off by saying, 'I'm scared.'" Reflecting on his marriage, Bieber shared that he and Hailey, who exchanged vows in September 2018 and held a more elaborate second wedding celebration a year later, took some time to get to a point of 'building' happy memories as a couple. "Before, I didn't have that to look forward to in my life, My home life was unstable. I didn't have a significant other. I didn't have someone to love. I didn't have someone to pour into," he said.