Justin Bieber’s Father Slammed For Sharing Risque Photos of 6-Year-Old Daughter Amid Diddy Scandal

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault and child abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Jeremy Bieber, father of pop icon Justin Bieber, is facing heavy criticism after posting pictures of his young daughter Bay in crop tops and swimsuits on her public Instagram account. The account, run by Jeremy and his wife, Chelsea, has been in existence for a few years, but recent posts have struck a nerve with followers, especially in light of the resurfacing allegations against Justin's former mentor, Sean "Diddy" Combs. The rapper, who is entangled in serious trafficking and assault allegations, was once a close figure in Justin’s life, leading fans to urge the Biebers to keep Bay away from the spotlight, fearing her exposure to online dangers.

As per OK! Magazine, public outrage has been evident in the Instagram comment section, with people saying things like, "Why post this!?! Stop that!!! Poor girl. Say hello to all the p3ds [sic] out there." In agreement, another user added, "You better not sell that child to any adults EVER!" Someone else echoed a similar sentiment, "She will know when she gets older that her dad is a mooch. Like a tick on a dog. Getting that free ride off of Justin." Another user slammed, "Jeremy you should be [ashamed] of yourself." Critics accuse Jeremy of failing to protect his child, calling him a 'deadbeat father.'

As per Daily Mail, these criticisms seem to echo the narrative surrounding his relationship with Justin, with many recalling that Jeremy was an absentee father who, despite reuniting with Justin, often led his son astray. Justin’s rise to stardom came quickly, signing his first record deal at 14. While his mother, Pattie Mallette, supported him, she struggled under the weight of navigating Justin’s budding career alone. Jeremy, on the other hand, was largely absent during Justin’s formative years, only reconnecting with his son as fame brought financial opportunities, as per many.

Moreover, at 15, Justin spent an unsupervised weekend with Diddy at the rapper’s home, an incident that fans now recall with unease amid the new charges against Diddy. In a resurfaced clip, Diddy could be heard saying, "[Justin] had the Lambo for a day or two and he had access to the house, and he knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television."

Now 30, Justin is said to be processing the allegations against Diddy in private, focusing instead on his family life with his wife Hailey Bieber, and their newborn son, Jack. Sources claim, "[Justin] knows they won’t ever get this time back and he won’t allow any of the Diddy news to impact these special moments." Another insider added, "He has such a history with Diddy and the allegations against him have been hard to process."

Sister Jazmyn Bieber, father Jeremy Bieber, singer Justin Bieber and mother Pattie Lynn Mallete attend the premiere for "Never Say Never" on February 1, 2011, in Toronto. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by George Pimentel)

Moreover, Jeremy’s parenting choices are under renewed scrutiny, with fans questioning if Justin’s life might have turned out differently with a better paternal figure. Throughout Justin’s career, Jeremy has come under fire for questionable choices and public missteps, such as bragging about his son’s personal details online and enjoying a lifestyle funded by Justin.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).

If you know of any children who are being subjected to abuse, please contact The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at (800) 422-4453