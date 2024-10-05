Diddy Subtly Warned Justin Bieber to Stay Silent About Past Activities in Resurfaced Clip from 2011

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

A video from 2011 has come back to haunt Sean 'Diddy' Combs. He makes an eerie comment about 16-year-old Justin Bieber in the video clip. The clip shows Diddy and Bieber on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show. They're talking about their friendship. Diddy, who was 42 at the time, called Bieber his "little brother." He said they became friends "in a strange way." The music mogul called Bieber "one of the greatest kids you could ever know." But just after this sweet and wholesome talk, things took a dark turn.

Bieber mentions that Diddy bought him a Lamborghini. He joked that he hadn't received it yet and on that quip, Diddy's response was unsettling. He says, "[Justin] had the Lambo for a day or two and he had access to the house, and he knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television." These words now seem sinister. Diddy, now 54, faces serious legal troubles. He's been charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and other crimes. He's in jail, waiting for his trial.

The clip raises questions about Diddy's relationship with young stars. Another video from 2009 shows Diddy and Bieber spending 48 hours together. Diddy in that video clip said, "Right now, he's having 48 hours with Diddy. Where we hanging and what we doing, we can't really disclose. But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream… We're gonna go buck-full crazy." Some sources close to Bieber are worried. One said, "He should never have been allowed to party with Diddy or anyone else when he was a teen." They added that Bieber was "thrown to the wolves" by his parents, as per Daily Beast.

Sean “Diddy” Combs wanted Justin Bieber to keep what took place during their hangouts under wraps, according to a resurfaced “Jimmy Kimmel Live” clip. pic.twitter.com/s2YUjCoG3m — Page Six (@PageSix) October 4, 2024

Diddy's legal troubles are mounting as he is facing up to 120 lawsuits from people claiming sexual misconduct. One accuser says he was only 9 years old when Diddy abused him. Lawyer Tony Buzbee represents these accusers. He says, "the names will shock you." The allegations against Diddy are disturbing. He's accused of holding "freak-off" sex parties. These parties allegedly involved hired prostitutes. Victims were reportedly left so exhausted they needed IV fluids afterward. Diddy denies all charges and his lawyer, Erica Wolff, says, "Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors," as per Fox News.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

The investigation is expanding and the US detectives are now in London. They're looking into claims that Diddy might have abused women in the UK. Diddy often visited London over his 30-year career. Damian Williams heads up the team in the UK and he’s the same prosecutor who put together the case against Ghislaine Maxwell who was linked to Jeffrey Epstein. A source said, "Given the huge amount of time he spent in London, there are concerns that the alleged offending was not confined to America's shores."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)