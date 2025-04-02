Justin Bieber’s ‘Crying out for help’, Disturbing New Video Sparks Concern Amid Divorce Rumors

Fans are once again concerned about Justin Bieber’s wellbeing, after the Canadian pop singer appeared in a livestream video and looked extremely hollow eyed. After the bizarre video, Hailey Bieber, Justin’s wife, seemed to have unfollowed him on Instagram. This action led to a firestorm amongst fans amid divorce rumors.

Over this weekend, the 31-year-old star took to a livestream while he was shirtless, and was seen rapping along to a new song. “You just a little bitty b—-, for sure,” he rapped, and his eyes looked really droopy in the livestream. The video instantly made the rounds and fans begged the ‘Baby’ fame to seek help immediately. One person wrote: “… He’s not ok. We can all see what’s going to happen here!”

Justin Bieber is crying out for help. After he posted this video on IG his handler Hailey shut down his account instantly. Everybody thought she unfollowed but she’s making it now seem like it was a glitch that caused it when he deactivated. It wasn’t. He wants to escape but… pic.twitter.com/RT9ag7JQBF — Kino (@Kinoputiya) April 1, 2025

“So freaking sad,” a user reacted, as one added: “Whatever he is going through and trying to reconcile inside himself I will always grant him grace…” A wave of speculation rose when Justin briefly deactivated his Instagram account right after the livestream. But, fans were quick enough to realize that Justin was not showing up on his wife Hailey’s Instagram page as of Monday, Mar 31, while the singer was still following her.

Following Justin’s video, Hailey even took to TikTok and shared a meme that said, “I’d be a terrible therapist (because) I’d want to see a pic of the person you’re crying about.” The Rhode founder, then posted another TikTok where she confessed about trying to “psychoanalyze people” when they “do her wrong.”

The user behind the original post said: “Maybe your father didn’t spend enough time with you, maybe your mother didn’t have enough time with you, maybe you didn’t get enough attention from your parents.”

Despite the massive outcry, Hailey quickly cleared up all the rumors, she blamed the unfollowing mishap on an Instagram “glitch.” She said on Instagram, “It’s a glitch. Didn’t unfollow him. Hope this helps!” However, some fans did not buy her explanation, one even theorized, “Justin is crying out for help. After he posted this video on IG, his handler Hailey shut down his account instantly.”

Everybody thought she unfollowed but she’s making it now seem like it was a glitch that caused it when he deactivated. It wasn’t.” All this comes amid rumors the couple’s marriage is crashing and burning, with a source previously telling that they are trying to save their relationship. “… This is crisis time for them, but Hailey isn’t ready to give up,” an insider explained.

However, this isn’t the first time Justin has been droopy, sad and looked ‘unwell.’ He displayed “similar behavior” to Aaron Carter. The late pop star’s close friend, Gary Madatyan, has suggested the Sorry singer “seek professional help” before it’s too late.

In an exclusive interview, Carter’s close friend opened up about his concerns for Justin after his fans shockingly pointed out that Justin was behaving like the late singer did days before he tragically passed away in November 2022 at a young age of 34 years old.

Justin Bieber is crying out for help. After he posted this video on IG his handler Hailey shut down his account instantly. Everyone thought she unfollowed but she’s making it now seem like it was a glitch that caused it when he deactivated. It wasn’t……. 👇 pic.twitter.com/c0tsTgREv5 — Defrostigater🇺🇸 (@Defrostigater) April 1, 2025

The Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It) alum was initially found at his California home in the bathtub. After a few months, in Apr 2023, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled his death accidental.

During the last few days of Carter, he appeared in a bad shape which fans are now comparing with Justin. Bieber looked hollow-eyed, and gaunt in his livestream which fans found disturbing.

The camera was kept close to his face, making bizarre gestures with his hands as he rapped to a song. Gary Madatyan said, “I see Justin in the same situation Aaron was in…when I look at these pictures, it’s reminding me of Aaron. I think someone needs to jump in and save this kid’s life before it’s too late. Someone professional has to jump in and save his life because he’s not getting better…he’s getting worse.”