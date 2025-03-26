Blackpink’s Lisa Just Revealed Her BIGGEST Regret About Meeting Justin Bieber—And It’s Not What You Think!

Blackpink’s Lisa is a living example of the fact that even celebrities get starstruck sometimes. The pop star recently opened up about how her first encounter with Justin Bieber went. While talking about the meeting, Lisa shared what her biggest regret was.

Lisa is a member of a K-pop girl group called Blackpink. The 27-year-old is a Thai national who serves as a rapper and singer in the girl group. Lisa also released her first full album titled Alter Ego this year. She recently performed at the Oscars 2025, which made her the first-ever K-pop artist to do so.

Lisa recently recalled how she had a massive regret from her encounter with Justin Bieber. In an interview with the Guardian, the star named Bieber’s ‘Baby’ as the song she knows all the lyrics to.

🎶Justin Bieber released his song ‘Baby,’ featuring Ludacris, 15 years ago, January 18, 2010 pic.twitter.com/OboKjsqTIO — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) January 19, 2025

“I think everyone was a Bieber fan when they were young,” the Rockstar singer noted. Lisa then went on to recall how she had met the Baby singer a few years ago. She revealed how the encounter lasted long enough for her to only say a “quick hi.”

Lisa opened up about her regret about not letting Justin know just how big of a fan she was of him. “I didn’t tell him how much I loved him,” she shared. The star went on to reveal how her being “too shy” kept her from fully fangirling.

Another one of K-pop idols’ fangirl moments came when she met Rihanna. Lisa revealed how, during her meeting with the Umbrella singer, she did not miss a chance to tell her how much she adored her.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rihanna stun in new photo. pic.twitter.com/yzXi597G0V — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 28, 2024

The Blackpink member was asked about a song she would play at a party. Lisa shared how her go-to song is ‘Work’ by Rihanna because it “lifts everyone’s feelings up.” The star also joked about how she “did tell” Rihanna how much she loved her during their encounter.

Apart from her very successful career with Blackpink, Lisa has also earned a name for herself by being a record-breaking solo artist. Her first album ‘Lalisa’ sold 736,000 copies in the first week in just South Korea.

Her album ‘Lalisa’ and song ‘Money’ broke the record by becoming the fastest to reach one billion streams by a K-pop artist on Spotify. She also recently made her acting debut in the HBO series The White Lotus.

Lisa’s acting in the white lotus is so good bro , I can’t get over it. #LISA pic.twitter.com/18ymnd18jj — Gobe (@GoBuns24) March 10, 2025

The singer who plays the role of Mook in the hit series opened up about her experience working on the set of the show. “It is my first acting [experience], so I don’t know what to expect on set, but everybody just being so supportive helped me a lot,” Lisa told Rolling Stone in an interview.

She also shared what her first day on the set was like. The star recalled that she was so “nervous” that she ended up “sweating” excessively. “I was like, ‘I can’t remember my lines. I’m blanked,’” she revealed.