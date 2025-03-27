Justin Bieber Reveals He’s a ‘Maniac’ and Has Dedicated His Son to Jesus—What Does This Mean?

Justin Bieber raised alarm with his recent Instagram post where he claimed to be a “Maniac.” Soon after, his fans took to the comments section of the singer’s post to express their concern about his mental health. This post comes after the star spoke about feeling like he is “unqualified” and “like a fraud” recently.

The first photo in Bieber’s photo carousel showed the back of his head and baby Jack tenderly holding onto his father’s ear. Jack Blues Bieber is the star’s 7-month-old son that he shares with his wife Hailey Bieber. The two welcomed their first son in on August 22, 2024.

The second picture in the post was odd, the snap was blurry and just seemed to display fabrics of multiple colors lying on top of each other. The next photo seemed to be taken inside a studio, it featured Hailey Bieber smiling at two women whose backs were to the camera.

The caption of the carousel was what raised concerns among fans of the singer. “ITS CUZ I AM A MANIAC,” Bieber wrote in the caption along with a cold face emoji and a shrug emoji. He concluded the post while adding, “that we dedicated Jack Blues Bieber to Jesus.”

The post also included a few more random photos with no particular theme. One of the photos featured a shirtless Justin standing in front of a mixing board. Another photo showed him grinning as he posed for a selfie. The last slide of the dump featured a blurry snap of a mystery woman with her hand covering their face.

Netizens took to the comments section to talk about how adorable the star’s son was. “The baby kisses and those small hands,” one user gushed. “Jack is blondie like his dads. How cute are you guys!” another wrote.

“I wasn’t ready for these treats in a late night,” one fan commented. “Little by little Jack is making his appearance,” another noted. “The cutest little baby ever,” a user added.

While many fans seemed to focus on gushing about the adorable 7-month-old, some seemed to notice how strange the singer’s caption was. “What in the Kanye kind of caption is this. We’re worried about you,” one user questioned.

What raised even more alarm was the fact that this isn’t the first time Bieber has posted something that seemed concerning. Just this month, the star penned the feelings he had been feeling lately. In the post, Justin wrote about how he felt “like a fraud” and “unqualified most days.”

More recently, the singer took to Instagram again to make a shocking admission without further explanation. “I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh,” Justin wrote.

In another post, Justin spoke about how he hates himself when he starts to “become inauthentic.” He added, “Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough.” He then went on to explain how he hates himself when he tries to “people please.”