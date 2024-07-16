When Justin Bieber Wished He Had Saved Himself for Marriage But His Wife Hailey Did Not Regret Her Past

Few couples in the world of celebrity relationships exhibit the level of openness and honesty that Justin Beiber and Hailey Bieber do. Through their Facebook series The Biebers On Watch, the power couple let their fans in on a behind-the-scenes look at their private lives back in May 2020. Through it, they shared their thoughts on faith, relationships, and regrets. Even if their shared commitment to their faiths unites them, they have different viewpoints on how they feel about their premarital experiences.

Image Source: Getty images | Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

The Biebers have always been open about their beliefs and how important faith is to them. They went a step further in their openness with their Facebook series, encouraging followers to watch as they discussed a variety of subjects. An important question emerged during these discussions about their past regrets and things they would go back to change. The couple's different responses revealed a significant difference in their perspectives on their prior relationships, which intrigued their fans, per The Things.

According to E!News, Justin said that there are "probably a lot of things I would change." He further added, "I don't regret anything because I think it makes you who you are and you learn from things. If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt that I went through I probably would've saved myself for marriage." Even though it "sounds crazy," he continued, he believes that "sex can be kind of confusing when you're being sexually active with anybody."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Hailey said, "I don't know if I'd say the same, but we had different experiences with everything." She decided to put her at peace with the past above any hypothetical wishes. The reply reflected Hailey's acceptance of her own journey. Her ideals are very similar to Justin's, yet she has a distinct viewpoint due to her experiences. She exhibited an empathetic viewpoint by being able to understand her husband's perspective while accepting her own journey. She said, “I do agree with the fact that being physical with someone can make things more confusing.”

In July 2018, Hailey and Justin got engaged when they were vacationing in the Bahamas. They exchanged vows in a private courthouse ceremony in New York just two short months later. Then, in September 2019, they joyfully celebrated their marriage again, this time in South Carolina, surrounded by loved ones, per People.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

"Obviously, it took work and getting past things between the two of us, but it was all very worth it," Hailey said of her relationship with Justin in a 2020 Elle interview. She added, "He's an incredible, amazing man, and such a good partner to go through life with. There is no one else I would have ever wanted to spend my life with except him. So I'm lucky."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 1, 2023. It has since been updated.