Gwen Stefani Talks About 'Regrets' and 'Mistakes' Amid Tensions With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have remained tight-lipped about their recent marital discord, however, the couple have been displaying subtle signs of separation. The Rich Girl hitmaker visited Los Angeles radio station KROQ for an exclusive interview on the segment Audacy Check. Stefani was on-air to promote her new single, Purple Irises, with Blake.

The 54-year-old candidly spoke about her "regrets" and "mistakes" during the session. She said, "And it’s like, you know, you have regrets, you have mistakes you’ve made. And most of the songs are about that."

As per The US Sun, Stefani went on to remark that some songs make her feel terrible because they are so intimate and full of remorse. "I can’t listen to a lot of the songs because they speak so clearly to me," she shared. "If I do 'Ex-Girlfriend,' even when I say it, I almost throw up in my mouth. "Just knowing exactly where I was in that moment to write that song and what I know now? It’s just like, 'Oh, my God.' It just brings you right back." The confession comes in at a time when the Don't Speak songstress and Shelton are spending more time apart after facing challenges in their marriage.

"They’ve been spending a lot of time away from each other the past several months,” an insider revealed to Life & Style. "It’s been frustrating. Their relationship of late has been a lot of texting and talking on the phone." "Gwen and Blake used to be inseparable, but that’s changed." "Everyone loves them together, so hopefully this is just a temporary thing," the insider concluded. Stefani seemed to forego her spouse in favor of a makeup event, thus the two even spent Valentine's Day apart. Additionally, they were apart on New Year's Eve this year, which prompted an insider to reveal that their marriage was "definitely in trouble."

"Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time. The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result," the insider added. However, earlier this month, the couple released Purple Irises, a love song. At the Hollaback Girl songstress' performance at the Cali Vibes Festival earlier this week, where she invited Blake onstage to sing their new duet, the two were spotted holding hands. As per Today, Stefani refuted claims about drifting apart from Shelton by displaying his expensive gift. The Sweet Escape songstress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on February 14 and showed off her new emerald sparkler.

“I got my Valentine’s present early this year,” Stefani said while showing off the emerald ring. “He really mixed it up. Usually, I get amazing flowers, which I love, love, love, but this was just a, ‘Here you go!’” “Yeah, he did the whole thing,” Stefani said, before exclaiming, “I love you, Blakey!”