Justin Bieber Drops First Unseen Picture of His Baby Boy, Reveals Name in New Post

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey welcomed their first child together on August 23rd, the 30-year-old ecstatic dad shared the good news with a sweet post on Instagram. "Welcome Home Jack Blues Bieber", Justin wrote with a picture of Hailey holding their newborn son's foot. Love poured in for the young parents and baby Jack from family and friends. Pattie Mallette, Justin's mom, congratulated them with a lovely tweet, "Congratulations @justinbieber & Hailey. I Love you forever Baby Jack!!", she wrote while welcoming her grandson. Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, quoted Mallette's tweet: "Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

As per Harper's Bazaar, celebrity pals of the couple expressed their excitement at the arrival of the little one, in a touching show of solidarity, Bella Hadid exclaimed, “Chillieee williess I love you soo much!!!!”, while her Gigi Hadid wrote, “Yayayayyaaaaaa”. The Kardashian family rained love for the newborn and the Biebers, Kendall Jenner commented, “Ahh here come the tears again." Kylie Jenner wrote, “I love you guys!!!! Ahhhh, I can't handle this little foot. Jack Blues.” while Kris Jenner added, “We are so so excited can’t wait can’t wait what a blessing!!!!!,” and Kim Kardashian commented, “I love you guys soo much."

Amen 🙏🏽 Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family. https://t.co/IZI9GaCywE — Stephen Baldwin (@StephenBaldwin7) August 24, 2024

Singer Kali Uchis added to the excitement saying, “Congratulations to you both!!! Wishing you a safe delivery & so much joy in your home!!!”. Vanessa Hudgens, who recently welcomed her first child added to the outpouring of admiration saying, “Cuties” with heart emojis. Katy Perry added, "Your blessing has arrived" with a heart emoji. Baby Bieber's arrival comes three months after Justin and Hailey originally made their pregnancy public. In addition to disclosing Hailey's pregnancy, the pair shared photos of their lovely vow renewal in Hawaii on May 9 on their individual Instagram pages.

Following their 2018 wedding, the pair revealed details about their desire to grow their family. "I literally cry about this all the time!" Hailey confessed during a May interview with The Sunday Times. "I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

The Baby hitmaker, meantime, had longed for a family of his own, "I'd love to have myself a little tribe," Justin explained to Ellen Degeneres on her talk show in 2020. "I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out—it's her body and whatever she wants to do—I think she wants to have a few." In September 2018, the pair got married at a courthouse in New York City. The next year, in a South Carolina ceremony, they remarried in front of close family and friends.