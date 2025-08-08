‘Just a Homeless Person’– Florida Woman Makes Shocking Remark After Allegedly Killing Pedestrian in High-Speed Drunk Driving Crash

A Florida woman will have plenty of time to reflect on her heinous behavior that killed an innocent bystander who was merely attempting to return home.

Ivana Gomez, 32, was taken into custody after police claimed that she killed 41-year-old Kathryn Kipnis while driving her BMW through Miami. According to Florida officials, the hit was so severe that the woman’s head went through the windshield, and some of her hair became lodged inside the vehicle.

What could be more absurd? A police officer saw the entire collision. Police claim that Gomez was traveling at nearly 100 miles per hour. She pressed the gas even harder as they attempted to catch up. They eventually located her and took her into custody.

Here’s where it gets really cold: the police report states that she informed them, “it was just a homeless person that I hit and it is just an accident,” as they were loading her into the squad car.

It was quickly determined that she was faded once the cops got her in custody. Florida Officers reported that Gomez had bloodshot, watery eyes, fresh vomit in the car, and a strong odor of alcohol, according to the arrest report. She wanted a lawyer shortly after failing a field sobriety test.

Police revealed bodycam footage this week that shows the minutes leading up to Gomez’s arrest for DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide; however, it does not show her reportedly stating the outrageous statement that the deceased was “just a homeless person.”

Ivana Gomez, 32, smashed her BMW into Kathryn Kipnis, 41, dragging her body for more than 70 meters before she was ‘violently thrown off’ the vehicle pic.twitter.com/entadIXzN5 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 8, 2025

Gomez is disputing that she ever made the comment, even though it is clearly stated in the police record. According to WSVN, she claimed the judge never said it during her initial court appearance in May. Prosecutors, however, are not giving up.

Gomez struck the victim so forcefully that “the victim’s head went into the vehicle, through the windshield, and some of the victim’s hair got caught on the passenger’s seat belt,” according to prosecutor Laura Adams’ account of the incident at the hearing. Additionally, they verified that her blood alcohol content was 112, which is far higher than Florida’s legal limit of.08.

Ivana Gomez, 32. The face of entitlement. Suspected drunk driver hits and kills a pedestrian, then allegedly brushes it off as ‘just a homeless person’ https://t.co/G9A8dl0C7b pic.twitter.com/bRJLbO8JBO — Buddy Revell (@BuddyRevel17394) August 7, 2025

The victim was not homeless, in spite of what Gomez allegedly told police. After a night out with friends, Kathryn Kipnis’ father told NBC Miami that his daughter actually lived in the neighborhood and was just walking home.

Ivana Gomez is still being held on a $251,000 bail as of right now. She faces several serious allegations, including vehicular murder and DUI manslaughter, which, if found guilty, could put her in prison for a very long time.

Social media is ablaze with anger over this case, not only because of how careless the collision was but also because of Gomez’s alleged callous dismissal of the victim’s life.