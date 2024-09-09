Julia Fox Revealed Her First Date Experience With Kanye and It's Disturbing on so Many Levels

Julia Fox once shared alarming details about her short-lived romance with rapper, Kanye West. She recounted their intense first date and why she ultimately walked away. The former couple first made headlines in December 2021, when rumors swirled about their relationship following West’s divorce from Kim Kardashian. In her memoir Down the Drain, Fox claimed that West was relentless in her pursuit, sending her several texts and making “dozens of phone calls” to persuade her to go out with him. After declining his initial invitations, she finally agreed to join him at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami when he offered to fly her, on a private jet.

As per Mirror, the meet-up was anything but ordinary. Fox describes West embracing her tightly in a nightclub before leading her outside to a parking lot. She added, "The artist [West] starts peeing on the wall and I quickly jump in front of him. Once he zips his pants back up, he puts his arms around me and pulls me in close, kissing me passionately." Fox opined that, at first, she believed she understood him on a ‘visceral level.’ However, as their relationship progressed, she began to feel like she was being manipulated.

She admitted, "I thought ultimately I’d be helping a precarious situation, but I learned quickly that I was being weaponized. I just felt like his little puppet.” Despite the excitement surrounding their relationship at that time, Fox was quick to recognize red flags. In an interview, she said, "Real life set in and the lifestyle wasn't sustainable. I couldn't fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag." She explained, "The unresolved issues that he was dealing with. It seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just [didn't] have time for it or energy. I don't have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it."

As per People magazine, looking back, Fox said, "I'm proud of myself for that. Pre-Valentino [her son with Peter Artemiev] Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer." Although their romance was brief, Fox and West’s relationship ignited a media frenzy, with fans and the press speculating about the nature of their connection.

In a candid interview, she said, "I tried my best to make it work. I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn't sustainable. I lost like 15 pounds in that month." While she acknowledged the chemistry between them, she also recognized, "I don't think those words ever came out of my mouth...It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend. But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend— and he was casting me. He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie."