Julia Fox Lashes Out at 'Privileged' Met Gala, Calling Anna Wintour Its 'Gatekeeper'

Julia Fox has expressed her opinion on the biggest fashion night of the year, the Met Gala, terming it "an excessive display of 'privilege' and 'wealth.'" She even called out Vogue editor Anna Wintour for "gatekeeping" the event. In an exclusive interview with Daily Mail, Kanye West's ex said that the 73-year-old Wintour should step aside while slamming her decision to honor late designer Karl Lagerfeld at this year's event. "To be honest with you, the Met Gala has never spoken to me - I mean look at who is running it," said Fox, who admitted that she never received an invite to the annual celebrity event.

Fox, who is known for her bold and often eccentric fashion choices, admitted that even if she received an invite to the Gala, she wouldn't have gone, since it reeks of politics. "If it was about fashion I'd be there but it's not," she went on. "It's about politics, privilege, who your parents are, and how much money you make." Taking direct aim at Wintour she said, "Anna Wintour, just won't quit - how long is she going to keep going?" adding that Wintour's fashion publication has become more about "commerce than art." "There is a dis-connect," Fox said, "American Vogue is not my favorite: it needs to be more fun and fresh and new energy."

"The Met Gala has a gatekeeper vibe," she opined. "I don't rank people in my head based on who their parents are or how much money they have: the Met is not exclusive, it is exclusionary. I don't want to sound like I'm butt hurt because I love the Met Museum but I want to do more for more designers and people that don't have the same privilege so they can be seen and heard."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Eugene Gologursky

Addressing the theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, Fox expressed her outrage saying that the late German designer "upheld supremacy and imperialism ideals." Lagerfeld, who helmed Chanel and Fendi for almost 50 years, was accused of making misogynistic, Islamophobic, and racist comments during his long tenure. He is also known to have rubbished the #MeToo movement saying he was "fed up" with accusations made about high-profile movie producers and entertainers. Lagerfeld was also known to have indulged in fat-shaming when he criticized German supermodel Heidi Klum by calling her "simply too heavy, with too big a bust," and called out singer Adele as "a little too fat."

Speaking about the need for revolutionary change, Fox revealed that she is considering setting up a rival event that will spotlight less-celebrated stars of the fashion industry. The event will also help raise funds for needy artists. "I want to support fashion designers," she explained. "Me and my friends are hoping to start our own gala and help [raise] funds [for] disadvantaged people and single mothers. I just want to tell people don't aspire to be like these people who went to the Met, aspire to be yourself. There's a little boy or girl out there [who] will look at me and not be ashamed - fashion and art is about vision."