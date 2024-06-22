Joy Behar of 'The View' Mocks Trump for Getting 'Hit With a Rolled-up Newspaper' By Stormi Daniels

In the recent New York hush money trial involving Donald Trump, adult film star Stormy Daniels, gave her testimony about her alleged sexual encounter with the former president, in 2006. Daniels claimed that she once swatted Trump with a magazine.

Alluding to the same, The View co-host, Joy Behar cracked a joke during a conversation about the first upcoming presidential debate for the 2024 elections, as reported by Decider.

Co-host, Sunny Hostin opined, “I think it’s gonna be a lot of back-and-forth. I think that [Biden] needs to not go so statesmanly that he lets Trump get away with the stalking type of behavior we saw with Hillary Clinton [and] all of the misinformation we saw with the Kaitlan Collins interview.” She continued, “I think he needs to meet him where he is and beat him at his own game.”

With her usual comedic flair, Behar clarified, “So, Joe should not say something like, ‘While I was helping Obama with the Affordable Care Act and when I reduced inflation and when I brought gas prices down’ — supposedly, I don’t know if he can even do that — ‘You were getting hit with a rolled up newspaper by a porn star'. Should he say that?” Hostin disagreed with Behar's suggestion that Biden should bring up the crude details of the former president's alleged affair. Behar interjected, “It’s just history." To this, Hostin replied, “I don’t think he goes that far but I do think he meets him where he is at as a statesman.”

Meanwhile, co-host Ana Navarro pointed out that it also wouldn't be wise to target the president's son, Hunter, who has been open about his battle with drug addiction. She said, “If Donald Trump goes after Hunter, he does it at his own peril. [There are] few American families that haven’t been touched by the scour of addiction, including the Trump family. He has a brother who died of addiction.” Referring to two of the latest historic convictions, Hostin later added, “[Hunter] was punished as you were, Donald.”

Behar, known for her liberal views on the talk show, is a frequent critic of Trump. Earlier this year, while speaking about the Republican frontrunner, she said, “The guy looks at the eclipse, and they tell him, ‘Don’t do that,’ and he does exactly that. It could’ve blinded him. He believes Frederick Douglass is alive. He has no information at all. He is an incredible target for humor."

As reported by The Hill, she added, “He is one of the most dangerous people of my lifetime to ever be in the Oval Office. He is probably the most dangerous.” Behar also disparaged Trump for being thin-skinned and called him a 'menace'.