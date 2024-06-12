The Internet Calls for an Investigation Into Jared and Ivanka After Hunter Biden’s Conviction

On Tuesday, the jury found Hunter Biden guilty on all charges levied against him in the federal gun trial after just three hours of deliberations (spread out over two days) in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware. As a first-time offender, Hunter is expected to get a significantly reduced sentence, but he still faces a potential maximum of 25 years in jail and a fine of $750,000. However, in a surprising twist, despite seeming satisfied with the outcome of this trial, some people on social media are going after Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump for the millions they made while serving in the White House during the Trump administration (despite them not being under any formal investigation for the same).

Can we all agree that Jared and Ivanka should be investigated next? pic.twitter.com/jtLczK4RP6 — X  🇺🇸 (@realXanderXjork) June 11, 2024

One user wrote on X, "Now that authorities have gotten to the bottom of the heinous crime of Hunter Biden lying about drug abuse when he filled out a gun form, isn't it time to focus on why Jared and Ivanka Trump walked away from the White House with BILLIONS?" (For additional context, according to an investigation by CREW, a nonprofit government ethics watchdog, Kushner and Ivanka claimed an income of between $172 million to $640 million back then. Reporters from CREW noted that the precise figure could not be determined because of the manner in which they represented their income).

Now it’s time for Jared Kushner to be held accountable for his $2B payment from Saudi Arabia in exchange for intel as well as deliberately sabotaging the initial response to the deadly covid pandemic as well as his $640M WH Ponzi scheme with his wife Crimestress Ivanka. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) June 11, 2024

Another user shared something similar, "HEY DOJ FYI: To maintain transparency, the Department of Justice, led by Merrick Garland, is asked by the American people to appoint a special counsel to investigate Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Having received taxpayer money, Jared and Ivanka used their White House connections to make a $2 billion profit from Saudi Arabia. The public is looking for answers regarding any possible quid pro quo, and Republicans need to disclose this information."

An analysis of Jared and Ivanka’s official financial disclosures reveals that while they were working at the White House, they reported between $172 million and $640 million in outside income.



WHO THINKS SENATE DEMOCRATS SHOULD INVESTIGATE THEM? ✋ pic.twitter.com/w3cNAR00O9 — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) January 30, 2024

One more user pointed out, "There’s no evidence Hunter Biden was ever influence peddling & he's never worked for the govt. Meanwhile, Jared and Ivanka were senior advisors to the president at the time they were mysteriously receiving billions in loans & foreign trademarks.Dems need to go scorched earth on this."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

As per The New York Times, Kushner managed to win a $2 billion investment from a fund headed by the Saudi Crown Prince (who had been a close friend during Trump's tenure) six months after they left the White House. Despite a group of advisers deeming the amount 'unsatisfactory in all aspects,' the investment was allegedly greenlit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who also chairs the Public Investment Fund.

Does anyone find it incredibly cringey that we spend more media and trial time on an addict’s behavior on guns than countless domestic abusers and mentally unstable people obtaining guns? Focus on Hunter’s addiction-never had WH gov job- versus Jared and Ivanka’s marks and 2Bill? — Fierce Fearless Mama (@FierceFearless2) June 10, 2024

Several journalists have also talked about the fortune that Ivanka and Kushner gathered while Donald Trump was President, including what they received from outside sources. As early as 2017, rumors began circulating that the couple had earned at least $82 million from various avenues. Trump International Hotel shares brought in $3.9 million, her apparel line brought in $5 million, Trump Organization income and severance brought in $2 million, and Penguin Random House gave Ivanka $289,000 as an advance for Women Who Work, according to reports by Politico and The Washington Post. (She allegedly donated the book's sales to the Ivanka Trump Charitable Fund).