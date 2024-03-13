Joy Behar Akwardly Admits to Sending Congratulatory Oscar Email to Jimmy Fallon Instead of Jimmy Kimmel

The View co-host Joy Behar recently sent a congrats email intended for Jimmy Kimmel to Jimmy Fallon, committing a "technologically stupid" error. Highlighting Kimmel's brief barb at GOP front-runner Donald Trump during the Oscars, the ABC daytime talk show anchor said it "was so spot on." “So I decided, you know, I know Jimmy, so I thought I’d write him an email and congratulate him on taking on this fascist with a joke. Because comedians rule!” Behar explained. “But I sent it to Jimmy Fallon.”

Behar sportingly added, “I’m so technologically stupid. It’s a wonder I didn’t send it to Jimmy Carter!” As per The Wrap, moderator Whoopi Goldberg sympathized with her saying, “That happens to people all the time.” The alleged moment took center stage while Kimmel hosted the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, the late-night host roasted Trump after receiving a scathing review for his hosting skills. "Blah, blah, blah. See if you can guess which former president just posted that on Truth Social?" said Kimmel. "Anyone? No?" He continued, "Thank you, President Trump," he continued. "Thank you for watching. I'm surprised you're still up. Isn't it past jail time?"

Jimmy Kimmel calls out Donald Trump at the 2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bAGWxUFg9P — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2024

As per Variety, the Republican leader took to Truth Social and criticized Kimmel's Oscar-hosting skills, calling him "the worst" he wrote, “Has there ever been a Worse Host than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars? His opening was that of a less-than-average person trying too hard to be something that he is not and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC ‘talent,’ George Stephanopoulos,” Trump wrote, likely meaning George Stephanopoulos. “He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous.” “Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years – Disjointed, boring, and very unfair,” Trump continued. “Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them? Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. Make America Great Again!”

As per EW, Kimmel admitted that he wasn't allowed to quote Trump's tweet during the star-studded event. Kimmel said he improvised the segment after being told he had additional time to perform during the show, but that he was ultimately requested not to read the text on the air in an interview that aired Monday morning with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Kevin Winter

“They’re like, ‘You’ve got a little bit of time’ and I was like, ‘I’m reading the Trump tweet,’ and they’re like, ‘No, no, don’t read that,'" Kimmel said with a laugh, though he didn't clarify who told him not to bring up Trump's note. "[I was like] ‘Yes, I am.’" On stage at the Dolby Theatre, Kimmel addressed Trump's comments while thanking the former president for watching the live show.