Joy Behar, Host of 'The View' Reluctantly Refused to Interview Snooki from 'Jersey Shore'

Joy Behar from The View is an incredibly vocal and bold persona on the morning talk show. Her curt yet warm responses can capture the attention of listeners quite quickly. And she’s certainly not one to hold her tongue when it comes to expressing her honest opinions on a matter. While an awesome human on set, she does have her moments of being slightly awkward on occasions just like her fellow co-hosts.

For instance, in a recent re-run of an episode featuring someone from the cast of Jersey Shore, Behar was nowhere to be seen and avoided interviewing the guest altogether. This was to supposedly escape the ‘awkward encounter’ from her past experience.

In an episode that welcomed Nicole Polizzi a.k.a Snooki from Jersey Shore - a hit reality television series on MTV. Polizzi’s makeup artist spoke to PageSix about Behar’s bizarre disappearance from the interview. “Joy chose not to be in the segment and was hiding the whole time”, claimed Joey Camasta.

In continuation mentioned that the award-winning author was “off to the side” as soon as she came in an eye-contact range of the reality star. “So then this time when we went back, she famously was not in the segment, so she stayed away”, further revealed Camasta. Who accused Behar of her disinterest in being involved in the interview. “She didn’t want to be involved in that segment apparently” alleges the makeup artist.

EXCLUSIVE: Joy Behar refused to film ‘The View’ segment with ‘Jersey Shore’ cast amid Snooki drama https://t.co/M94kS2aGTg pic.twitter.com/F7brM8wd5X — New York Post (@nypost) August 10, 2023

When it was time for Polizzi and the others from the cast to be interviewed, instead of the usual routine of each host asking a question, only three were actually involved. Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sara Haines respectively conducted the said round of questionnaires. Regardless of Behar being absent, the conversation among the four women actually progressed very well and proved to be fruitful.

While Behar’s representatives have remained mum about any comment regarding the accusations of ‘hiding away’, sources close to ABC had another opinion. And even mentioned that Camasta’s statements were untrue and highly inaccurate. The network hub offered more clarity on the scenario. “It was a production decision to have three of the five co-hosts in the segment” confessed the source. And elaborated on the reason behind such an ordeal. As per claims, it was “to make space for their seven cast members so everyone gets a chance to talk” unveiled the insider.

Nicole Polizzi quickly shouts out Joy Behar as the celeb rude to her, while Sammi Giancola and Deena Cortese share their tale of a certain Marvel superhero (via @toofab)https://t.co/tFLEfDt6pa — TMZ (@TMZ) August 4, 2023

Shortly after the interview, in an episode of Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen, Polizzi addressed her issues with Behar. During a game of ‘Shady Duck’ asked a series of questions one of which included, “Who’s the rudest celebrity you’ve interacted with?”. While the cast murmured about who they felt was rude, Polizzi spoke up and loudly exclaimed, “Joy Behar!”. She further concluded with an explanation, “Joy was so mean to me. She cornered me in the bathroom and said, You’re not Italian!”.

