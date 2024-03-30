Joy Behar Accidentally Revealed Whoopi Goldberg's New Movie Role on 'The View'

Fans of The View are buzzing with speculation after a seemingly accidental revelation by Joy Behar. During a somewhat awkward moment on the show, Behar hinted that Whoopi Goldberg might have a role in the upcoming Star Trek movie. The discussion began on Thursday when actress Zoe Saldana visited the show to discuss her new film, The Absence of Eden. The conversation shifted when co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin brought up the rumored fourth installment of the Star Trek reboot. Saldana, who portrayed Communications Officer Nyota Uhura in the previous three movies, was caught off guard by the question. According to The US Sun, Griffin asked, "Is there anything you can share?"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Dimitrios Kambouris

Before responding to Griffin's question, the star of Guardians of the Galaxy glanced at Goldberg and giggled. In response, Goldberg laughed and said, "Maybe?" Subsequently, Saldana added, "Just a little." Chiming in, Behar quipped, "Don't tip your hand yet." Confused, the Oscar winner questioned, "Say what now?" Behar responded, "Don't tip your hand yet, don't tell them you got the job yet...Did you get the job?" Goldberg glanced at Behar in astonishment, her eyes widening in surprise.

So Joy jumped the gun? Whoopi wasn't ready to make that announcement about Star Trek. Lol#theview — Niecy (@NycLadi) March 28, 2024

Subsequently, Saldana asked, "For Star Trek? Oh my God!... What is happening right now? I have no other work, I'm trying to get home to Sardinia." Joining the conversation, Sara Haines asked, "Do you have it, or don't you?" Goldberg replied, "I don't know!" Meanwhile, Griffin, as noted by the Daily Mail, was eager to get a definitive answer. She asked, "Zoe, is there anything you're able to share about it?" Saldana replied, "No, I just found out simultaneously with you guys that they hired a new writer and they're working on a fourth script."

Zoë Saldaña talks about the potential Star Trek 4 on #TheView ! Did Joy slip that Whoopi is returning to Star Trek again? #StarTrek #Picard #StarTrek4 #TNG pic.twitter.com/zkLvvIb6Jy — Kyle Arking 🟧(he/him) (@ArkingKyle) March 28, 2024

As the show progressed, Saldana later confirmed that The Flight Attendant creator, Steve Yockey, was at the helm of the reboot. She said, "I would love to go back. It was a wonderful experience getting to incarnate these characters as part of such a legendary show that marked people's lives and continues to do that. I love to be in space guys! I love Earth, but I love to be in space!"

I remember loving Whoopi Goldberg in her role as Guinan on Star Trek: The Next Generation when I was a youngling in the eighties, "How the guilded hath fallen"... — Amdeuscias (@Haridas16108) March 28, 2024

The awkward moment on air, however, left fans thoroughly excited as many flocked to social media to share their speculations. One user said, "So Joy jumped the gun? Whoopi wasn't ready to make that announcement about Star Trek. Lol." Another user wrote, "Zoë Saldaña talks about the potential Star Trek 4 on #TheView! Did Joy let slip that Whoopi is returning to Star Trek again?"

Goldberg had previously appeared in 28 episodes of the TV series Star Trek: The Next Generation from 1988 to 1993, playing the character Guinan. She starred alongside actors like Sir Patrick Stewart, Gates McFadden, Michael Dorn, and Jonathan Frakes. The much-anticipated sequel to Star Trek Beyond, however, has faced several delays and an official date is yet to be announced.