Journalist Shares Why Her Interview With Blake Lively Made Her Want to Quit Her Job

A journalist recently reflected on a rather unpleasant interview she had with actress Blake Lively back in 2016. The reporter, Kjersti Flaa, posted a video of the interview on YouTube, calling it "The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job." Flaa was interviewing Lively and her co-star, Parker Posey, about their movie Cafe Society. Flaa began the interview by congratulating Lively on her pregnancy. "First of all, congrats on your little bump." Instead of thanking her, Lively oddly replied, "Congrats on your little bump."

The interview only got more awkward from there on. When Flaa asked about the 1930s costumes in the movie, Lively responded defensively, "Everyone wants to talk about the clothes but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes." Flaa described the encounter as "the most uncomfortable interview situation I have ever experienced." She questioned, "Is it not okay to congratulate someone on their pregnancy or to ask another woman about costumes she is wearing in a film? Let me know what you think in the comment," as per People magazine.

Many viewers criticized Lively's behavior. A person wrote, "Blake was just extremely rude and lacked any class here. Shame on her." Another commented, "When she immediately pretended to be offended by the clothes question? Insane behavior. Really showing her true colors." This isn't the only interview causing controversy for Lively. Another hard-to-watch interview from 2017 has also resurfaced. In the clip, Lively appears to roll her eyes at a reporter's question and threatens to give him a 'pop quiz' about the movie she's promoting.

There is also drama surrounding Lively's new movie, It Ends With Us. Rumors of behind-the-scenes conflicts between Lively and her co-star/director, Justin Baldoni marred the film's otherwise success. An insider claimed that Baldoni was 'extremely difficult' to work with and made Lively feel 'uncomfortable' about her postpartum body, as per the New York Post. The source added, "None of the cast enjoyed working with him." Lively has also faced criticism for how she's handled the press tour for the same. The movie deals with serious issues such as domestic violence, but Lively has been accused of focusing too much on fashion and promoting her own brands.

A social media user opined, "Blake Lively spending the entire press run for her new film, which is about domestic violence and abuse, acting like it's a fun gals night out like seeing Mamma Mia and promoting her businesses at the same time is INSANE behavior." In response, Lively shared a clip from a BBC News interview, in which she discussed her character more seriously. She said, "She is not just a survivor, and she's not just a victim, and while those are huge things to be, they are not her identity. She defines herself, and I think that's deeply empowering…No one else can define you. No experience can define you. You define you." Despite the controversies, It Ends With Us opened with $50 million domestically, double its $25 million budget.