Jonathan Majors Expresses Desire to Work in Hollywood Again in First Interview Since Conviction

Jonathan Majors expressed his hope to work in Hollywood again in his first interview since being convicted of assault and harassment last month. The interview aired on Good Morning America had Majors saying, "I pray I do, but it's God's plan and God's timing."

Further when asked if he deserves a second chance, he responded, "I think I do. I hope other people think that." The 34-year-old emerging Hollywood star was found guilty by a New York jury of one misdemeanor assault charge and one harassment violation in connection with a March altercation with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Following the verdict, Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Co. severed ties with Majors, removing him from all upcoming projects.

This included his role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the first two seasons of Loki. He was also set to star in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, scheduled for release in May 2026, though its future remains uncertain. Disney has not commented on whether the role of Kang will be recast or if the project will take a different direction.

Majors expressed shock saying, "I was absolutely shocked and afraid." Jabbari accused Majors of hitting her, twisting her arm, and fracturing her middle finger. In response to the allegations, Majors stated, "That did not happen," and when asked about Jabbari's injuries, he admitted uncertainty, saying, "I wish to God I knew. That would give clarity. That would give me some type of peace about it."

Majors described his injuries as a scratch on his hand and cheek that bled overnight. Surveillance video showed him running with Jabbari chasing him. Reflecting on the potential consequences of the incident, Majors said, "If you watch those videos and you reverse that and you saw a Black man chasing a young white girl down the street screaming and crying, that man is going to be shot and killed in the streets of New York City."

Majors emphasized that he chose to speak out because he felt it was the right time. In response to his interview, Brittany Henderson, an attorney for Jabbari, stated that it was not surprising for him to take no accountability for his actions. Majors believes that race may have influenced how the jury perceived him, stating, "From my experience, from my point of view, a young Black man in any situation with anyone honestly, if the authorities get involved in any way, there's going to be conversation, conflict, trauma." Throughout the trial, prosecutors argued that Grace Jabbari suffered from a "manipulative pattern of psychological abuse" and physical assault by Majors, culminating in the SUV incident.

Text exchanges presented during the trial revealed that in September 2022, Majors urged Jabbari not to go to the hospital for a suspected head injury. According to reports, Majors texted, "It could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something."

