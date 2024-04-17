Jon Stewart Slams Trump’s ‘Gettysburg, Wow’ Comment: ‘Plagiarized From My Seventh-Grade Book Report’

Jon Stewart humorously criticized the former President Donald Trump for his take on the Battle of Gettysburg during a rally in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania. Trump's recounting of the 1863 Civil War battle, marked by its inaccuracy and disjointedness, became the target of Stewart's ridicule on a recent episode of The Daily Show: "This weekend, our former president – and illustrious historian Donald J. Trump – spoke near one of America’s most hallowed battlefields. And if you thought Lincoln consecrated Gettysburg with his soaring rhetoric, well, bu-bu-buckle up."

"Gettysburg, what an unbelievable battle that was," Trump could be heard saying in a clip Stewart played. "The Battle of Gettysburg. What an– I mean, it was so much and so interesting and so vicious and horrible and so beautiful in so many different ways. It represented such a big portion of the success of this country. Gettysburg, wow. That is plagiarized almost directly from my seventh-grade book report – ‘Gettysburg. Wow,'" Stewart cracked before imitating Trump. "‘It was vicious and horrible and beautiful.’ Is he talking about a Civil War battle or a horse giving birth?" as per Entertainment Weekly.

Trump also stated, "I go to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, to look and to watch. And the statement of Robert E. Lee, who’s no longer in favor. Did you ever notice that? No longer in favor." He also went on to allege that Lee told his soldiers, "Never fight uphill, me boys. Never fight uphill."

Taking a jibe at the statement by the businessman-turned-politician, Stewart quipped, "It is true. The North did have the higher ground, but I’m pretty sure that Robert E. Lee was not a leprechaun. ‘Ah, never fight uphill, me boys! That’s not how to take back the North’s pot of gold. Ya can’t be fighting uphill, me boys.’ Also minor point but, I’m pretty sure Robert E. Lee would not have told them, “Never fight uphill,” since he’s the one who told them to f****** fight uphill!" as the audience laughed," as reported by Mediaite.

Netizens took to the internet to express their opinions on Stewart's argument. @OWAISI999 on X formerly known as Twitter, shared, "Jon Stewart definitely has a knack for dissecting absurdities with humor. His commentary on Trump's remarks about the Battle of Gettysburg is both sharp and entertaining. It's interesting to see how he contrasts Trump's words with historical accuracy while injecting humor into the situation. And, of course, his call to action at the end adds a layer of urgency and advocacy."

While another user, @DanielQ04978432 wrote, "Trump's clueless about 4 score and 7 years ago and everything else about the significance of Gettysburg considering that was high water mark of the Confederacy, and Trump's advocating a new GOP Confederacy Abe Lincoln would be the 1st one to put a boot up Trump's ass hard 4 sure."