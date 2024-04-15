Trump Mocked for Being ‘An Absolute Mess’ When Discussing Battle of Gettysburg: 'Come Get Grandpa'

On Saturday, April 13, former president Donald Trump addressed a rally in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, where he referred to the Battle of Gettysburg as 'beautiful.' Furthermore, he provided a peculiar account of the historical conflict. Trump said, "Gettysburg. What an unbelievable battle. That was the battle of Gettysburg. What an unbelievable I mean, it was so much and so interesting and so vicious and horrible and so beautiful and so many different ways… Gettysburg wow."

Is Donald Trump okay?

pic.twitter.com/cS23DTdCbL — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 14, 2024

One Twitter account posted a clip from his recent address and wrote, "Is Donald Trump okay?" Trump faced criticism from social media users for describing the combat as 'beautiful.' One of the users wrote, "Not to make fun of this old man in a red hat with obvious cognitive decline and dementia. But 51,000 American soldiers from the North and South died at the Battle of Gettysburg, it wasn't beautiful." Even Stephen King joined in: "Trump: "Gettysburg! Wow!" What a dimbulb."

Trump: "Gettysburg! Wow!"

What a dimbulb. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 14, 2024

Another person added, "Donald Trump was an absolute mess at has rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. He short circuited and sounded incoherent more times than I could count. He is not a well man. Meanwhile, just 24 hours until jury selection in New York begins!" Some else jotted down, "Trump always looks ridiculous when he tries to talk about history. Check out his 4th of July 2019 speech." A different user chimed in, "Someone come get grandpa. He’s ready to tuck in for the night."

Trump's military schooling is showing here in the appreciation for the incredible military spectacle that gave us Lincoln's Gettysburg Address. "...that these dead shall not have died in vain—that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom..." — David Brubaker (@D123brutwt) April 14, 2024

As per Newsweek, Trump also added, "Gettysburg, wow—I go to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, to look and to watch. And the statement of Robert E. Lee, who's no longer in favor—did you ever notice it? He's no longer in favor. 'Never fight uphill, me boys, never fight uphill.' They were fighting uphill, he said, 'Wow, that was a big mistake,' he lost his big general. 'Never fight uphill, me boys,' but it was too late."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik

Union and Confederate forces engaged in the historic three-day conflict in and around Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, from July 1 to July 3, 1863. The conflict, which is widely recognized as the turning point in the Civil War that stifled the Confederacy's ambitions to establish an independent nation, was won by the Union. It was the most lethal battle of the American Civil War, resulting in nearly 50,000 casualties over three days.

Donald Trump just described the Battle of Gettysburg as “so beautiful in so many different ways.”



Fucking sociopath. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 14, 2024

In some related news, next week, President Joe Biden will conduct three appearances in Pennsylvania, a battleground state, which will also include a fundraiser. According to Reuters, Biden will begin by discussing his efforts to amend the United States tax code in his hometown of Scranton. Due to its significance in the 2024 presidential election, Pennsylvania is anticipated to receive a substantial influx of visitors in the future months. The state has one of the greatest electoral vote totals among the fifty states, at 19, and its constituents are divided 50/50 between the Republican and Democratic parties.

John Fetterman, on the idea that Trump could win Pennsylvania, "I'd like to point out that Joe Biden is the only American that ever beat Trump politically. And he's gonna do it again. And he's going to carry Pennsylvania. And it's going to be close." pic.twitter.com/Mr55oVwUNl — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 14, 2024

In Pennsylvania, where Trump lost to Hillary Clinton by a margin of less than 45,000 votes in 2016, Biden won the state by an equivalent margin of less than 1.5%, or approximately 80,000 votes, in 2020. FiveThirtyEight, a website specializing in election statistics, revealed that March state opinion polls fluctuated between placing Biden in the lead by ten percentage points and placing Trump ahead by four points.