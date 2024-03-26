Trump’s Press Secretary Says They Will Have ‘Soldiers’ Monitoring Polling Stations on Election Day

Republicans have often mobilized numerous volunteers to safeguard polling sites during elections to prevent voter fraud. However, according to Mediaite, Karoline Leavitt, Donald Trump's 2024 campaign press secretary, announced on Monday that the Trump campaign intends to deploy soldiers to monitor polling stations this time around to ensure there are no irregularities or fraud. Leavitt made the revelation during an appearance on The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show while speaking with the namesake host.

She said, "We’re so excited about our recent merger with the Republican National Committee and the new leadership we have there in both Lara Trump and Michael Whatley. Our team is already working hand-in-hand with the staff at the RNC as one very lean and mean machine, as we like to call it, with one goal, and that goal is victory for Republicans up and down the ballot on November 5th." She added, "We have the team, now it’s time to deploy the troops on the ground. We have an amazing volunteer-led effort right now in all of the battleground states, in addition to our great paid staff."

Additionally, Leavitt revealed that the paid staff would be engaging in direct voter contact every hour of every day until November 5 to encourage voter turnout. She said, "A large part of this is also educating voters on the laws within their state. If you live in an early voting state, we encourage you to get out and vote early, cast your ballot. You don’t know what could happen to you on election day." She also disclosed that they are heavily investing in voter integrity efforts to ensure that every American is confident that their ballot will be cast, counted, and will make a difference.

Leavitt further asserted, "We’re not gonna play defense like we unfortunately did in 2020. We’re gonna have soldiers, poll watchers on the ground who are making sure that there are no irregularities and fraud like we saw in the last election cycle." In response, Guilfoyle said, “I love it. I cannot wait. It’s gonna be fantastic.”

Leavitt's assertations come in light of Trump blaming voting fraud for his defeat in the 2020 election when he lost to Joe Biden by more than 7 million votes. As reported by CBS News, in 2020, Trump emphasized, "I am encouraging my supporters to go into the polls and watch very carefully, because that's what has to happen— I am urging them to do it." Furthermore, much like Leavitt, Trump suggested deploying sheriffs and law enforcement to polling stations to monitor possible fraud, in addition to poll watchers who are usually paid employees of a government entity such as the Republican National Committee or the Democratic National Committee.