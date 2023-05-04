Jon Bon Jovi Reacts to Son Jake's Engagement to 'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown

In a recent interview with Andy Cohen, singer Jon Bon Jovi shared his opinion regarding his son Jake Bongiovi's engagement with actress Millie Bobby Brown. According to Page Six, Bon Jovi appeared on a recent episode of Sirius XM's talk show Andy Cohen Live and expressed his delight about his son's engagement to Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown last month. The conversation focused mainly on the It's My Life singer's reaction and advice to the pair who have decided to get engaged at such a young age.

Cohen began by congratulating Bon Jovi on news of Bongiovi's engagement to which the singer responded with gratitude. Proceeding with a gleeful aura, the talk show host and Bon Jovi shed light on the fact that currently, three of his four children are engaged. This made Cohen ponder over the singer's relationship with the love of his life, his high-school sweetheart wife, Dorothea Hurley, whom he is married to since 1989. The couple welcomed a total of four children together: Stephanie, 29, Jesse, 28, Jake, 20, and their youngest Romeo, 19.

Cohen proceeded to ask Bon Jovi if he was concerned about Jake Bongiovi's decision to get engaged so young. To this the singer responded with, "I don't think age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow together, that's what matters." He further advised that "it's wise to grow together," offering pearls of wisdom to his young son. Although Bon Jovi himself wasn't engaged to his now-wife at 21, he was romantically involved with her prior to marriage.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

The father of four also mentioned that three of his four children have found people with whom they can grow together and that their respective families are all wonderful. Bon Jovi and his wife love them, he added, while boasting about their in-laws. The conversation ended on a sweet note as Cohen questioned him about his future daughter-in-law's hit series Stranger Things. The Bed of Roses singer admitted to watching her show and complimented her on the wonderful performance, adding that her family is also just as wonderful as she is.

It appears that his father might be just the right person to advise Bongiovi on love and relationships, given that Bon Jovi and his wife seem as much in love today as when they first met. Bon Jovi paid homage to his sweet wife on Valentine's Day and the acclaimed singer recently posted a sweet memoir of him and his wife, locked in an affectionate embrace in a monochrome picture from way back in the day. He captioned the post with "Every day is Valentine's Day with you" as he declares his love for her. Wishes and love poured in for the two, with fans congratulating them on finding their love so soon and young, and describing what the couple has as "true love."