John Oliver Throws Shade at Tom Sandoval, Says 'Pigs Are Smarter' Than Him

Tom Sandoval, known for his appearances on Vanderpump Rules, has not ceased to be the hotbed of conversation. Recently, the reality star became the subject of comedic ridicule yet again, at the hands of John Oliver. According to US Weekly, during the recent episode of HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, host Oliver delved into the concept of "pig butchering," a term used to describe scam victims who are financially manipulated before being drained of their funds.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

In a satirical take, Oliver quipped about the unfortunate situation of being referred to as "the pigs" if caught in such a scam, humorously noting that pigs are, in fact, intelligent creatures, smarter than most, including Sandoval. He has been the target of multiple comedic jabs in recent late-night television appearances. On a Saturday Night Live skit aired the day prior, the reality star was mocked for his involvement in a discussion about embryos.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Slaven Vlasic

In the skit, Sandoval's character was humorously compared to that of an embryo, drawing parallels to his persona. Portrayed in a comedic light, he was depicted as narcissistic, with the satire poking fun at his personality amidst ongoing personal drama. Sandoval's journey on Vanderpump Rules has been marked by turbulence, especially after his nine-year relationship with partner Ariana Madix ended in 2023 due to an affair with co-star Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. The unfolding drama around Sandoval and Madix's relationship, also referred to as "Scandoval," became a raging case of gossip in reality shows like Bravo.

The Vanderpump Rules star has issued an apology for making controversial comments during an interview with the New York Times Magazine. During the interview, Sandoval drew comparisons between the backlash he faced after his scandal saying, "I’m not a pop-culture historian really but I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it’s a little bit the same?" His comments stirred criticism, taking to his Instagram Story, Sandoval confessed that his intention was to highlight the level of national media attention his affair received but admitted that his comparison was not suitable. Later on he stated, "I'm incredibly sorry and embarrassed."

His PR team came to the rescue and shared, "Sometimes he says too much, and the following day forgets what he says." Meanwhile, the interviewer tried to explain the situation and asserted in objection of the controversial outlook,''I think I knew what he meant. He was trying to express the oddity of becoming the symbolic center of a nationwide discussion and a major news story. What he communicated instead was something more honest, which is just how much the experience had made him lose perspective."