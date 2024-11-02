John Legend's Manager Reveals 'Terrifying' Time She Had at Diddy’s Party: "To This Day, I Can’t..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

John Legend's longtime manager, Ty Stiklorius, has joined the growing list of individuals recounting troubling experiences at Sean "Diddy" Combs' infamous parties. Nearly 27 years ago, as a fresh college graduate, Stiklorius attended a lavish New Year's Eve yacht party hosted by Combs in St. Barts, alongside her brother. She recently spoke about her disturbing memories of that night in an article for The New York Times after the disgraced music mogul was arrested on allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Sean Combs attends Invest Fest 2023 at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Prince Williams)

At the party, the manager remembered being led into a bedroom by an unfamiliar man, someone she didn’t recognize and wasn’t sure had any direct ties to Combs. She recalled feeling anxious and began nervously rambling in response to the unsettling situation. She wrote, “To this day, I can’t remember how I managed to talk my way out of that terrifying situation. Perhaps … ‘My brother’s on this boat, and he’s probably looking for me!’ convinced him to unlock the bedroom door and let me go.” Initially, Stiklorius brushed it off as an isolated incident—just one guy acting inappropriately at a booze-fueled party—but with time, her perspective has shifted.

A few years after Combs' party, Stiklorius alleged she received an invitation to a senior music executive’s hotel room. She characterized the music industry's culture as one that not only tolerated sexual misconduct but also exploited the aspirations and bodies of those striving for success. Stiklorius later acknowledged that Legend played a pivotal role in her achievements. She also believed that experiences like hers have likely occurred to many other women in the industry: "How many other women had early experiences similar to mine and abandoned their ambition to be artists — let alone recording engineers, producers, or executives?”

Today I’m sharing a personal story in the @nytimes about a pervasive, truth in the music industry. I’m speaking out in hopes that we can confront the reality of what so many have endured & commit to building a safer, more respectful industry for everyone. https://t.co/dPjHaipcI8 — Ty Stiklorius (@tystiklorius) October 31, 2024

Although Stiklorius never had a personal encounter with Combs, over 100 individuals have stepped forward to share their accounts of alleged abuse linked to the rapper or those close to him, as reported by Us Weekly. Many of these allegations, which include serious charges of rape and sexual assault, emerged after Combs' arrest on September 6. Most recently, the rapper has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy during a meeting in New York in 2005 for an audition. Texas attorney Tony Buzbee is gearing up to represent hundreds of these alleged victims in their lawsuits against the songwriter.

However, Combs' legal team has constantly rejected the accusations made against him; they believe that the opposing lawyer is more interested in attracting media attention than finding the truth. As he awaits trial, Combs is still behind bars after being denied bail three times. Since his arrest, he has maintained his innocence, rejecting the allegations made against him. His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, emphasized in a statement that Combs is a music legend, a self-made entrepreneur, a devoted family man, and a demonstrated philanthropist.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)