Joe Scarborough Taken Aback as Trump Scraps Arizona Event Because He ‘Couldn’t Afford It’

In the wake of his $464 million debt, former President Donald Trump's financial challenges seem much more serious than initially speculated. In a surprising turn of events, Trump canceled a campaigning event in Arizona because he 'couldn't afford it'. Morning Joe co-host, Joe Scarborough, was shocked when Jonathan Lemire reported on Trump’s critical financial situation and the subsequent decision to cancel the event. Lemire’s report highlighted the stark contrast between the financial resources of Trump’s campaign and that of POTUS Joe Biden.

Lemire revealed, “They had to cancel it because they didn’t have the money to pay for it, and that is a real concern for Trump world, that President Biden and his team have a massive, massive cash advantage, and the president has a major fundraising.” In response, Scarborough asked, “Jonathan, did you just say you have reporting that Donald Trump had to cancel an event, the only event that he’s had— would have had on his own in a long time? He had to pull it down because he didn’t have the money to run the event?”

Trump’s new “Committee 47” fundraising organization is a joint venture with the RNC. The only catch: Trump gets $5,000 (above first $6,600 that any donor gives) for his legal expenses. @Morning_Joe pic.twitter.com/lsqW56Ppsv — Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) March 26, 2024

Scarborough’s astonishment was palpable as he sought clarification on the report. According to Mediaite, confirming Scarborough's fear, Lemire added, “It was an event that was not publicized yet. It had not been officially announced but they were planning an Arizona event they had to pull down because they couldn’t afford it. They didn’t want to use their resources there. It was not that it had been advertised yet, but, still, this was something they wanted to do and they couldn’t. They didn’t because they decided to use resources elsewhere.”

Meanwhile, Biden has been actively campaigning and fundraising. His high-profile event in New York City with former Presidents Barrack Obama and Bill Clinton shows that the Biden campaign has a prominent cashflow advantage over the Republicans. As reported by Raw Story, referencing the 'Sorry Donald' joke, Lemire also commented on how Biden has gotten far more aggressive in taking it to Trump. He said, "We've seen a rapid response grow, and they're taking chances at every opportunity they get...The first mission of the State of the Union was to reassure nervous Democrats, to show them, look, the president is up for the job– he can deliver a strong performance. Clearly, that happened."

Lemire concluded, "A lot of the whispers that Biden should step aside, that's vanished. There's much more confidence in the party that he is up for this fight. Then they thought, well, let's accompany that with a two-week blitz of campaign travel. He's been to basically every swing state while Donald Trump, to Joe's point, held one event. They had to pull down another, one scheduled for Arizona."