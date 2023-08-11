‘Vanderpump Rules’ Rachel Leviss on ‘Zen Mode’ in Arizona, Not Returning to Shoot for Season 11

Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss, who was last seen on the hit reality show in a season 10 reunion special, is not in the mood to reunite with the other cast members soon. The filming of season 11 is underway and Leviss was known to negotiate a lucrative deal with the producers but it looks like she is happy spending time in Arizona. The former beauty queen was spotted running errands and at a Massage Envy in Tucson on Tuesday afternoon. Leviss is prioritizing her mental health over filming the current season, she is enjoying hiking and her new 'zen mode' as she heals after checking out of a mental health facility following the cheating scandal with co-star Tom Sandoval. A close source told ET, "Rachel has been spending time with her family in Arizona since leaving the mental health facility. Rachel has been receiving letters from people opening up about their own mental health journey and applauding her for taking time away from filming to focus on her mental health. Rachel is in a really good place and has been enjoying a slower pace of life. She's been doing Pilates and often goes hiking."

TMZ acquired the exclusive footage of the reality star in a de-glam avatar chatting with the front desk attendant of Massage Envy in Tucson. She appeared to be checking out some massage treatment services for herself at the posh spa. As per Page Six, Leviss could be heard making a booking of $117 service and asking the employee to charge her card on file. She was then also spotted at Walgreens running some grocery errands, Leviss was dressed casually in a vintage Pink Floyd shirt, which complimented her black biker shorts. She accessorized the street-style outfit with plain sandals, gray socks, a backpack, and glasses. Her hair was pulled back in two ponytails and the Bravo star had no make-up on.

The insider also revealed that Leviss is moving forward in life - "Rachel knows that if she films for Vanderpump Rules it won't be good for her mental health. She feels she already said what she needed to say at the reunion and she's putting that all behind her and is moving forward," the source told ET. "Rachel hasn't filmed for the new season of Vanderpump Rules, but it's not fully off the table."

As per TMZ, Rachel's cast mates are feeling that she won't be filming season 11 with them due to her growing absence on the sets. Following the brutally explosive season 10 reunion, during which the former beauty queen was subjected to humiliation for being Tom Sandoval’s secret lover, she then quietly checked herself into a mental health facility in Arizona, close to her family. Leviss stayed at the treatment center for almost three months and checked out after paying a whopping $200,000 bill. While the entire cast was on a trip to Lake Tahoe in mid-July, Leviss was spotted running errands in Tucson wearing a baseball cap that showcased the quote, “Be a good person.”

