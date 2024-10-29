Joe Rogan’s Odd Comment Has the Internet Convinced That Donald Trump Wears Diapers

Joe Rogan's recent three-hour podcast interview with Donald Trump sparked a social media frenzy– not over policy or politics, but about the former president's bathroom habits. During a follow-up episode, Rogan made some curious observations about Trump's endurance during their segment. "He's got this ability to just keep going. This is what's crazy," Rogan remarked. "The podcast was three hours long. The guy didn't pee before the podcast. He didn't pee after the podcast...He didn't drink anything during the podcast. He just sat here and we talked...We did three hours!"

"He's got this ability to just keep going. This is what's crazy. The podcast was three hours long. The guy didn't pee before the podcast. He didn't pee after the podcast...He didn't drink anything during… pic.twitter.com/WZdoiFI833 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 27, 2024

This seemingly innocuous observation quickly set social media ablaze. When an individual posted the clip on X (formerly Twitter), netizens chimed in with their theories. A person quipped, "When you wear Depends [a diaper brand], getting up to walk to the bathroom is optional." Another chimed, "OMG! HE DIDN'T PEE FOR 3 WHOLE HOURS! This just adds fuel to the adult diaper theory. He also left people standing outside in the cold for 3 hours in Traverse City. I bet they needed to pee, but what does he care?"

OMG! HE DIDN'T PEE FOR A WHOLE 3 HOURS! 🤡 This just adds fuel to the adult diaper theory. He also left people standing outside in the cold for 3 hours in Traverse City. I bet they needed to pee, but what does he care? Y'all need to raise your standards. — Cyndi B (@cynmdmi) October 27, 2024

In a similar vein, one quipped, "Bro I peed twice just watching the podcast." A comment also read, "LOL! Trump didn't get up to pee because he wore adult diapers. Rogan knows this, and is low-key trolling Trump with his comment." To make matters worse, one of Rogan's guests also joked about the possibility of Trump having worn a catheter.

Rogan knows this, and is low-key trolling Trump with his comment 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jkiqdBukYI — Notorious PJB (@PJBrizzle) October 27, 2024

This isn't the first time Trump has been accused of being a diaper-wearer. In 2020, the hashtag #DiaperDon went viral for a totally different reason. After Trump sat at a small kid-size desk during a Thanksgiving address, many on the internet equated him to kids sitting at a preschool. Former Celebrity Apprentice staff member, Noel Casler, also once claimed that the former president wore diapers. Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen too notably referred to him as 'Von Shi*zinPantz' during the high-profile hush-money trial.

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Fox News town hall. (Image Source: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In an unexpected twist, Trump supporters embraced the narrative, showing up at Spring 2024 rallies wearing diapers emblazoned with slogans such as "Real men wear diapers" and "Diapers over Dems." Even former President Barack Obama seemed to reference these rumors during a recent Kamala Harris rally. While discussing affordable diapers for parents, Obama asked the crowd, "Do you think Donald Trump ever changed a diaper?" When an audience member suggested Trump changed his own, Obama coyly responded, "I almost said that, but I decided I shouldn't say it," as per The List.

pic.twitter.com/o205eq0iN8 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 10, 2024

The long Rogan interview caused Trump to arrive almost three hours late to a crucial campaign rally in Michigan. However, it was worth the delay given Rogan's massive audience—14.5 million Spotify followers and 17.5 million YouTube subscribers, as per BBC.