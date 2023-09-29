'The Joe Rogan Experience' a Spotify-Exclusive No Longer Ranks #1, Falls From The Top

One of the most popular podcasts on the Internet, The Joe Rogan Experience, is a giant of the audio-broadcasting industry. Joe Rogan has the largest podcast audience in the United States and maybe the whole globe. He became famous for his candid, and often divisive, analysis of current events and for his interviews with prominent figures. However, The Joe Rogan Experience has been temporarily dethroned from the #1 place in Spotify's podcast charts, according to a report by Dexerto.

Alix Earle, a TikTok star with a sizable fan base, has entered the market with her Hot Mess podcast and has quickly established herself as the go-to authority in the field. Despite the fact that her podcast isn't exclusive to Spotify, the TikTok sensation has risen to the top. She surpassed Rogan and The Diary of a CEO podcast to take the top position with the release of her first episode on September 21.

Also Read: ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Posts Videos With ‘No Filter’ in Response to Her Online Critics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)

Rogan's program has propelled him to a level of fame that few others have ever experienced. Rogan has had various international guests throughout the course of his 1500+ two-hour broadcasts. Typical interviewees include famous boxers, comedians, and anybody else he thinks may make a difference. He has worked in television, stand-up comedy, commentary, and acting, all of which have contributed to his success.

Rogan's friends and classmates at the Taekwondo School encouraged him to try stand-up comedy, despite his initial focus on kickboxing. After six months of preparation and practice delivering his material, he did his first stand-up concert in 1988 at the age of 21. In 1994, Rogan made his national television debut on MTV's Half-Hour Comedy Hour after relocating to Los Angeles to pursue a career in television.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alix Ashley Earle (@alix_earle)

Also Read: The Kardashian Sisters Dolce Feud Continues, Kourtney Calls Kim Kardashian a ‘Narcissist’

After making this performance, he was quickly cast as the lead in an episode of the Fox sitcom Hardball, marking a key turning point in his comedic career. Rogan got his start as a public figure in UFCr, went on to host Fear Factor for seven seasons, and launched his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, on Spotify exclusively in 2020. He was signed by the streaming service for $200 million, and ever since then, he's been at the top of his game.

On the other hand, Alix Earle's TikTok career began in February 2020, during her first semester as a student at the University of Miami. In her first music video, she and her pals wore outfits they'd made out of trash bags. Earle said she first tried to convey an idealized, perfect self. After the success of her acne video, Alix Earle started making "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) videos in which she discussed and demonstrated her morning beauty routine.

Also Read: These Are the Four Healthy Things Jennifer Aniston Does to Maintain Her Slim Waistline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Mess with Alix Earle (@hotmess)

In 2023, Earle was one of Forbes's 30 Under 30. In August of 2023, Alexandra Cooper, who runs a talent network, announced that Alix Earle would be one of the network's first two content partners. Notably, this isn't the first time something like this has occurred to Rogan, particularly in the UK. A YouTuber named WillNE dethroned him a few months ago when he started his TWOTI podcast; shortly after, a random program displaced the UFC commentator from the top position.

More from Inquisitr

Mark Cuban Urges Taylor Swift to Breakup with Travis Kelce and Date a Mavericks Player

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Enjoyed Shots Together as They Bonded at Chiefs Private Afterparty