Joe Rogan Has a Theory About Minnesota ICE Violence — and It’s Tied to the Epstein Scandal

News of ICE agents’ conduct in Minnesota has now become an almost everyday occurrence. Podcaster and media personality Joe Rogan talked about the same on the Jan. 22 episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, along with his guest, comedian Ehsan Ahmad.

While discussing, Rogan brought up an interesting observation as he claimed that the ICE violence and fraud investigations focused on Minnesota were specifically done to cover up the Epstein files scandal, all of which were supposed to be released last month, but a huge chunk of the files remain unreleased.

Regarding the release of the files, Rogan observed, “It’s gonna go on for a long time, I suspect. I mean they said they released them, but what did they release?”

Ehsan voiced similar opinions as he said that the investigation into Trump’s alleged connection with Epstein has now taken a backseat because of everything that is going on in Minnesota, especially since the tragic shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent.

Ehsan explained the situation further, adding, “With the Somalians and the ICE shooting, it feels like that’s completely drowned out, anything about it.” Rogan agreed to it instantly, saying, “I think some of that’s on purpose,” and Ehsan agreed, “Oh, 100%.”

It should be noted here that the Epstein controversy has been a long-running issue during Trump’s second term in office. The President had previously tried his best to stop the release of the files, but then suddenly decided to go ahead with the release. However, despite his affirmative nod, thousands of files remain to be released, and even the ones that have been made public contain a lot of redacted information and pictures.

Besides ICE violence in Minnesota, Trump has also been getting a lot of heat regarding his recent obsession with Greenland. Despite the European leaders going against the President’s desire to take over Greenland, Trump seems to be adamant and that has naturally led to a tense situation between the U.S. and the NATO allies.

Moreover, Trump also recently attacked Venezuela and took the country’s President Nicolás Maduro captive. This move has likely made him bolder regarding his demands about Greenland. With so many socio-political events happening in the US.. right now, the Epstein files have naturally taken a backseat and as pointed out by Regan, this seems like a calculated move on the Trump administration’s part.

The President has also been obsessed with the Nobel Peace Prize and in a recent text to Norway’s PM Jonas Gahr Støre, he stressed the fact that since he did not receive the Peace Prize despite stopping 8 wars, he was no longer obligated to only think of peace. It should be noted here that the Norwegian government does not decide on the recipients of the prize and there is a separate committee for that, though Trump did not seem to have any regard for such facts.

With mounting tension with other nations and growing intolerance within America, the release of the Epstein files now seems quite an improbable task as new issues and questions have replaced the concern about the files.