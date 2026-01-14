Joe Rogan Warns of ‘Gestapo’ Tactics After Trump Immigration Raids

Joe Rogan compared the Trump administration’s increased immigration enforcement to Gestapo tactics after a week of protests and political fallout following the fatal shooting of a Minnesota woman by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

“You don’t want armed people in the streets just roaming around and taking people, many of whom turn out to be U.S. citizens who just don’t have their papers on them,” Rogan said Tuesday on The Joe Rogan Experience during a discussion with Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky.

He added a second line that quickly spread online, “Are we really going to be the Gestapo, ‘Where’s your papers?’ Is that what we’ve come to?”

Rogan noted that immigration policy is “more complicated than anyone wants to admit,” while discussing the conflict between enforcing immigration laws and public reactions to operations in the streets.

These comments arose as the administration faced increased criticism over its response to the death of Renee Nicole Good, 37, who was shot and killed in Minneapolis during an ICE operation last week. Federal officials claimed the officer acted in self-defense, and Homeland Security leaders defended the agent’s actions.

The Justice Department stated Tuesday it found no grounds to open a civil rights investigation into Good’s death, though the FBI investigation is ongoing, according to the Associated Press.

The shooting triggered several days of protests in Minneapolis and attracted national attention, including from current and former ICE agents who told Time they were troubled by the incident and concerned about the direction of operations and training as enforcement expands.

Rogan also pointed out the use of masks by some federal agents, calling masked arrests “a problem on our city streets.” He expressed concern that people who are detained may not be able to identify the officers involved or confirm they are legitimate law enforcement.

In Washington, Democrats and some civil rights groups have urged the administration to provide more transparency about the Minneapolis operation and the federal response to protests. The Congressional Progressive Caucus indicated it would seek to use Homeland Security funding to push for changes in enforcement practices, The Guardian reported.

The podcaster is influential with young male audiences and has been courted by political candidates. Trump appeared on Rogan’s show for a lengthy interview in October 2024, shortly before the presidential election, as part of a campaign to engage younger voters through popular podcasts and online media.

In recent months, Rogan has disagreed with Trump on various issues. His comments on immigration surfaced as the administration has increasingly relied on high-visibility enforcement tactics and public messaging about raids and arrests.

The White House has defended the immigration crackdown as necessary for public safety and border control, while critics argue that enforcement actions have wrongfully targeted U.S. citizens and legal residents and have heightened tensions in cities where local officials oppose federal tactics.