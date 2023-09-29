Podcaster Joe Rogan believes in the former President, Donald J. Trump, 'to make America Great Again' instead of Joe Biden. During one of the episodes of his famous podcast show, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), the outspoken host, unfazed by the criticism, declared he'd clearly vote for the Republican candidate in the upcoming 2024 elections in the United States.

While looking at both sides, Biden and Trump have garnered their share of staunch supporters. Although politicians are busy campaigning for the 2024 elections nowadays, the 77-year-old has already gained his first vote from the stand-up comedian. And the reason that he cited was the "country was economically thriving" under Trump's presidency.

"I'd rather vote for Trump than [Biden]. I don't think [Biden] can handle anything," the podcaster criticized. "You're relying entirely on his cabinet. If you want to talk about an individual leader who can communicate, he can't do that. And we don't know what the f**k he'll be like after a year in office," as per The Guardian. Rogan claimed the former president's time in the White House was more "effective."

"It looked like [Trump's] policies were actually effective, and it looked like unemployment was down, business was building, regulations were being relaxed, more things were getting done." It seems Rogan has factual proof/statistics to back his preference for Trump. According to a report in 2018, 19 months into the former president's administration, America's economy boomed.

Apparently, the United States' GDP grew at a three percent-plus rate, and the unemployment rate was near a 50-year low, as reported by CNBC. Meanwhile, the stock market jumped to 27 percent amid a surge in corporate profits. It was believed that Trump's "controversial" personality overshadowed his economic achievements while he served as president.

However, these figures soon dissipated into thin air with the onset of COVID-19 in early 2020. Due to low economic activity during lockdowns, the unemployment rate surged to 14.7% in April 2020, as per Yahoo! reports. So, by the time Biden joined the administration in 2021, the economy needed recovery from the losses it incurred during the pandemic.

Rogan also argued that no other Republican could stand in front of Trump in the GOP primary. "No one is going to run against Trump on the Republican side and win because you are not going to get the Trump supporters," he told his podcast guest, Patrick-Bet David. "They are all in on Trump. Unless he has a stroke. Unless something horrible happens."

The 56-year-old further heaped praise, citing that others have well-adopted Trump's policies, including building walls. "People liked the ideas he was putting forward... everybody thinks there needs to be a wall. Even the Mayor of New York City is now calling to stop immigration into his city. This is a guy who called for it to be a sanctuary city," as reported by the Daily Mail.

.@JoeRogan: "No one is going to run against Trump on the Republican side and win because you are not going to get the Trump supporters... The fact that he was the President for four years, and the country was in a great economic situation, and it looked like his policies were… pic.twitter.com/cJeQnmT9eO — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 4, 2023

Aside from Trump and Biden, others like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are also running for the 2024 presidential race. However, it seems Rogan has decided who is worth his precious vote.

