Joe Manchin Slams Donald Trump and Joe Biden While Hinting at Planning Third-Party Presidential Bid

Election season is inching closer and closer with each passing month, with more to come until the final day when America will have a new President the following year. While the focus may be on former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden and their fierce rivalry, one politician had a slew of thoughts concerning the two. Senator Joe Manchin [D-W.V.] is a Senator representing the beautiful state of West Virginia. The politician slammed both Trump and Biden amid the ongoing season and discussed why he isn’t particularly fond of the two.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch

According to the Daily Mail UK, Senator Manchin may have given one of the most prominent inklings that he’s planning to form a third-party presidential bid on Sunday to “mobilize the radical middle.” In a recent conversation with John Catsimatidis on Cats Roundtable, Manchin discussed his thoughts.

Firstly, he declared that he isn’t very keen on re-running for his current seat in the U.S. Senate, despite speculations of him being enabled to due to the ‘No Labels’ movement. Next, he accused Biden of being “too far left” and Trump of bringing himself to a level that Manchin claims promoted “visceral hate.” Furthermore, he adds that “everyone is sick and tired of divisive politics.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

As the conversation continued with Catismatidis, Manchin stated in annoyance, “Enough is enough! They want you to pick a side.” He continued to allege: “Washington wants you and I to be divided, and the rest of America to be divided because it’s a better business model for them.” Manchin revealed the conclusion he arrived at while thinking about running for Senator of West Virginia once more. Manchin said, “I came to the conclusion that…I’m not going to be able to change it from within.

Circling back to the aforementioned inkling of a third party being formed, Manchin said, “I’ve decided to go around to see if I can mobilize the radical middle—the radical, moderate, sensible, reasonable, middle, modern part of this country.” The Senator is en route on a trip across America to address potential voters for support. Not only did Manchin allegedly echo the thoughts of voters, but he also claimed that even members and allies of the Democrats and GOP are equally tired of the way things are.

He said, “A lot of my friends are the most centrist, moderate, independent Republicans you’ve ever seen. And we’ve just had enough. We’re going to see if we can make something happen. Work together. Put the country first. Forget about the parties.” Lastly, Manchin shares his final thoughts concerning parties working together in unison.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

Manchin concluded: “Maybe we are radical to think that maybe there should be a centrist, moderate, common-sense type of a person to be in public service. Because we’re not getting that anymore.” Whether or not Manchin indirectly refers to himself being “that type of person” remains in the dark and is yet to be determined.

