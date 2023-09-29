Joe Biden Warns People About MAGA Movement Leading to The Death of Democracy

President Joe Biden presented a series of stark warnings about the numerous challenges to American democracy in a powerful speech delivered in Arizona. With an emphasis on his predecessor, Donald Trump, and the MAGA movement, Biden's message is clear: democracy is under attack, and it is up to the Americans to protect it.

President Biden used his speech at the inauguration of a library honoring the late Republican Senator John McCain to emphasize the fragility of democracy, reported CNN. He pointed out that "democracies don’t have to die at the end of a rifle. They can die when people are silent when they fail to stand up."

This warning comes at a pivotal time, with the presidential race in 2024 looming large. Trump remains the Republican party's frontrunner for the nomination despite facing many indictments, including charges related to attempting to change the results of the 2020 election. Biden's statement underlines the gravity of the situation, highlighting the need to protect democratic institutions from what he sees as an 'existential' threat to the very system itself.

'MAGA,' or 'Make America Great Again,' became synonymous with Trump's political ideology after being popularized throughout his 2016 presidential campaign. President Biden stated that something 'dangerous' is happening in America, referring to the growing polarization in American society as well as politics. He said, “There’s an extremist movement that does not share the basic beliefs of our democracy: The MAGA movement."

Biden cautioned that the Republican Party today is intimidated by MAGA extremists who are driving and advocating an extreme agenda that, if implemented, would profoundly transform American democratic institutions. He emphasized that his predecessor is motivated not by the Constitution or decency but rather by 'vengeance and vindictiveness.' Biden pointedly questioned Trump's beliefs, noting the former President's claims that the Constitution 'granted' him the authority to do whatever he wanted as President. Biden said that he had never heard any President make such assertions before, even 'in jest.'

Despite low support ratings and age-related worries, Biden is seeking to reframe the debate about democracy and the need to safeguard it. Biden's comments became more personal when he recalled some of Trump's previous provocative statements. He questioned whether Trump's disparaging remarks about service soldiers killed or captured in action, which he referred to as 'suckers and losers,' were reflective of American principles. Biden also spoke about his son, Beau Biden, in this context, who served in the military to protect his nation and died of cancer, as per Reuters.

Biden: "Democracies don't have to die at the end of a rifle. They can die when people are silent, when they fail to stand up or condemn threats to democracy. When people willing to give away what's most precious to them because they feel frustrated." pic.twitter.com/nMu9Xeo8iz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 28, 2023

While President Biden noted that not all Republicans hold radical beliefs, he was disappointed by the party's silence in the face of divisive words and actions. He cited Trump's recent request that the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, be executed for treasonous betrayal. Biden questioned the Republican party's lack of a stronger response to similar sentiments.

