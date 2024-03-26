Joe Biden Viciously Trolls Donald Trump's Golf Victory Online: "Quite the Accomplishment”

President Joe Biden took a sharp jab at his rival and former president Donald Trump following the Republican leader's boast of having won two "club championship" trophies at his Trump International Golf Club in Florida. “Congratulations, Donald. Quite the accomplishment,” Biden sarcastically tweeted from his official account on X. As per CNBC, the tweet went viral and garnered over 13 million views by Monday morning.

Trump originally wrote on his Truth Social account: “It is my great honor to be at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach tonight, Awards Night, to receive The Club Championship Trophy & The Senior Club Championship Trophy” “I Won Both!,” wrote Trump. “A large and golfing talented membership, a GREAT and difficult course, made the play very exciting. The qualifying and match play was amazing,” he wrote.

As per Huff Post, Biden deliberately made fun of Trump's financial woes during a campaign event in Dallas, “Just the other day a defeated-looking man came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, I have crushing debt, and I’m completely wiped out,’” Biden said. “And I had to look at him and say, ‘Donald, I’m sorry. I can’t help you.’” In a statement submitted by the 2024 GOP front-runner to the court last week, he claimed that thirty businesses had turned him down when he tried to repay his $464 million bail related to his fraud case. If Trump is unable to make the payment by Monday, Attorney General Letitia James is already taking action to seize his assets. This occurred a few weeks after he paid a $92 million bond to contest his defamation court loss.

Earlier this month Biden viciously poked fun at Trump's mental health and warned the audience about his opponent's intentions. As per Politico, while delivering a speech at the Gridiron Dinner, he said: “One candidate is too old and mentally unfit to be president,” Biden said. “The other is me.” The president chastised Trump for making several references to challenging Barack Obama in 2024 and for misidentifying a picture of his own wife during a deposition, humorously telling the audience not to correct him. “I wish these were jokes but they’re not,” Biden said, vowing that on his watch, “we will not bow down.”

The president also denounced the "toxic cycle of anger and conspiracy" that Trump has exacerbated in politics and issued a warning that even though the 2020 election was rigged, "you all know the threat remains." Biden also criticized the Republican party during his speech calling the House GOP's attempt to remove Speaker Paul Ryan from office a "joke" and denouncing the group for failing to approve a bipartisan immigration bill. “Republicans would rather fail on impeachment than succeed in anything else,” he said.