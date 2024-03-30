Joe Biden Reaches Out to Nikki Haley Supporters Online: “Donald Trump Doesn’t Want Your Vote”

President Joe Biden has made a strategic move to appeal to voters who supported Nikki Haley during her primary campaign against Donald Trump. In a new campaign ad released on Friday, Biden directly addressed these voters, emphasizing that Trump did not want their support. The ad begins with a clear message, "If you voted for Nikki Haley, Donald Trump doesn’t want your vote." It features clips of Trump disparaging Haley, calling her names like 'bird brain' and mocking her alliances within the Republican Party. Trump’s dismissive attitude towards Haley’s supporters is highlighted in the ad, with a clip showing him saying, "I don’t need votes" from Haley’s supporters.

As per Fox News, Biden reinforced this message on Twitter, writing, "Nikki Haley voters, Donald Trump doesn’t want your vote. I want to be clear: There is a place for you in my campaign." The direct outreach to Haley’s supporters seems to reflect Biden’s strategy of building a broad coalition to secure victory in the upcoming election.

Haley, the former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, had run as a Republican primary candidate against Trump but dropped out after Super Tuesday. Despite her loss, Haley remained a significant figure within the party, earning nearly 570,000 votes in prominent battleground states like Michigan, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Biden campaign’s communication director, Michael Tyler, shared, “Donald Trump has made it crystal clear he doesn’t want support from voters who cast their ballot for Nikki Haley so let us be equally clear: there is a home for everyone on this campaign who knows Donald Trump cannot be back in the White House. Joe Biden is building a broad and diverse coalition of voters who want more freedoms not less, who want to protect our democracy, and who want to live in a country that is safe from the chaos, division, and violence that another Donald Trump presidency would bring.”

Trump’s response to Haley’s campaign exit was striking. He made it clear on Truth Social, his most favored social media platform, that he did not want Haley’s supporters in his camp. Trump also exclaimed, "BIDEN IS THE ENEMY, HE IS DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY," as reported by The Guardian. In contrast, Biden's campaign took a different approach. The ad targeting Haley's supporters emphasized inclusivity and a welcoming stance toward those who may have previously supported a different Republican candidate.

The campaign plans to spend over $1 million on digital platforms to reach out to Haley voters in key suburban areas where she performed well against Trump. The timing of Biden's outreach coincides with positive developments for his campaign, including encouraging results in crucial states and successful fundraising efforts. The campaign's strategy also includes reaching out to influential anti-Trump Republicans, calling for greater efforts to woo figures like Chris Christie, George W. Bush, Paul Ryan, Mike Pence, and Mitt Romney.