Joe Biden Is Still Proud of His Son Hunter Biden Despite Controversies That Follow Him

Despite a federal probe into the younger Biden's tax concerns and offshore business transactions, President Joe Biden has always said that he was convinced his son, Hunter, now 53, had done nothing wrong. In fact, Biden sent a brief note to his family after hearing that his son Hunter had been kicked out of the Navy Reserve for cocaine usage many years ago. As per the reports, he wrote in an email, "Good as it could be. Time to move on. Love Dad," per Washington Post.

🚨BREAKING: Hunter Biden Received $250k From China | Beneficiary Address Listed as Joe Biden’s Home



- In 2019, Hunter Biden received wires originating in Beijing for more than $250,000.



- The wires listed the Delaware home of Joe Biden as the beneficiary address for the funds.… pic.twitter.com/6lrYJMYvs3 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 26, 2023

In June this year, when federal prosecutors reached a plea agreement with the President's son Hunter on tax and weapons charges, the family was optimistic, per The New York Times. Republicans, including President Biden's rivals in 2024, have ramped up their attack on Hunter and the Biden family's business ties as the president's reelection campaign progressed. Even the President's supporters, who previously acknowledged and appreciated his closeness to Hunter, have started criticizing him for his "apparent inability to say no" to his son.

As Hunter Biden exited a Delaware courthouse after pleading not guilty to three federal gun charges, he was met with hecklers who brought up his history of drug use, demanded "Lock him up!" and shouted, "Hunter, tell them the truth!" pic.twitter.com/YQMtFtPdUw — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) October 3, 2023

As per the reports, some of the President's closest supporters believe that the president's unwavering devotion to his son (as seen by his presence at state dinners, onboard Marine One, and on the White House balcony) has created unnecessary and counterproductive political complications. Since the president's eldest son, Beau Biden, passed away from brain cancer in 2015, he has become very close to his younger son, Hunter Biden.

🚨FLASHBACK🚨



In October 2019, Hunter Biden said he hadn't made "one cent" from his business deal with Chinese national Jonathan Li.



But in August 2019, Li wired $250,000 to Hunter with Joe Biden's Delaware home listed as the beneficiary address.



If Hunter didn't make a cent… pic.twitter.com/2rZMEeGQis — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) September 27, 2023

According to a June survey conducted by Reuters and Ipsos, almost six in ten people believe Hunter's legal difficulties will not influence their choice to vote for or against the president in the 2024 election. The majority of respondents to the same survey also feel that the accusations against Hunter are not politically motivated, but the majority of respondents to the same poll believe that the criminal indictments against former President Donald Trump are politically motivated.

FLASHBACK: Joe Biden claimed Hunter never made money from China, while also accusing Donald Trump of bribery in Ukraine and making money from China himself.



Joe’s claims went unchallenged by the “debate moderator”



pic.twitter.com/M339YZR5tz — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 27, 2023

The majority of Americans who have heard of Hunter's legal troubles think they will not let it influence their vote for or against President Joe Biden in 2024. However, another poll by CNN states, that 61% of Americans believe that President Biden was engaged in his son's business affairs, while 38% disagree. While 44% of the population believes the president has done responsibly throughout the investigation of Hunter's possible criminal behavior, 55% of the population believes he has acted poorly.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool

The president's attention has been drawn to son Hunter's problems before. The New York Post released stories less than a month before the 2020 election that revealed private facts about Hunter Biden, including his overseas business connections. Despite a federal probe into his son Hunter Biden's taxes and overseas business connections, the elder Biden retained his faith in his son. He said to MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, "First of all, my son's done nothing wrong. I trust him. I have faith in him. And it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him."

