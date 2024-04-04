Joe Biden Described as a ‘Cafeteria Catholic’ by the Archbishop of Washington

Wilton Cardinal Gregory, the Catholic archbishop of Washington, referred to President Joe Biden as a 'cafeteria Catholic' on CBS News. He also claimed that the president selectively embraces the parts of the religion that he finds appealing. On Easter Sunday, the cardinal commented on the CBS television show Face the Nation alongside Washington-based Episcopal bishop Mariann Budde.

The Archbishop stated, "I would say that he's very sincere about his faith. But like a number of Catholics, he picks and chooses dimensions of the faith to highlight while ignoring or even contradicting other parts. There is a phrase that we have used in the past, a ‘cafeteria Catholic’ — you choose that which is attractive and dismiss that which is challenging." When host Ed O'Keefe asked him, "Is there something on the menu he’s not ordering, in your view? So to speak." Gregory replied, "I would say there are things, especially in terms of life issues, there are things that he chooses to ignore or he uses the current situation as a political pawn rather than saying, look, my church believes this."

Biden has faced criticism for his Democratic Party-aligned abortion rights position, which contrasts with the Catholic Church's position. Republicans protested that Biden was canceling Easter as a result of his celebration of National Transgender Visibility Day, which has been observed on March 31 annually since 2009. By declaring the Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter Sunday, Biden was accused of 'blasphemy' by an array of anti-Biden media sites, online pundits, and commenters. As reported by CNN, in a statement, the campaign of former US President Donald Trump said, "It is appalling and insulting that Joe Biden’s White House … formally proclaimed Easter Sunday as ‘Trans Day of Visibility'."

Donald Trump Jr. also shared on X, "Biden is banning religious symbols from Easter celebrations at the White House, while flying the trans flag and declaring Easter Sunday to be 'Trans Visibility Day.' This is the left's new religion. They want people worshiping the trans flag instead of God. They must be stopped." The aforementioned claims were false. Since at least 2010, individuals have observed Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31. However, Easter Sunday's date varies every year. According to long-standing Christian tradition, it occurs on the first Sunday after the first full moon that follows the spring equinox. It was a complete coincidence that Easter and the Transgender Day of Visibility fell on the same day in 2024. There was no indication that Biden was trying to get TDOV to take precedence over Easter by scheduling the latter on the same day. Additionally, on Easter Sunday 2024, he issued the following announcement: "Jill and I send our warmest wishes to Christians around the world celebrating Easter Sunday. Easter reminds us of the power of hope and the promise of Christ's Resurrection."