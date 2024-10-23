Joe Alwyn Sends a Subtle Message to Ex Taylor Swift By Posing With an A-List Celebrity

Joe Alwyn isn’t letting his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift’s past celebrity feuds guide his social circle. The actor recently made a subtle statement by mingling with Kendall Jenner, a well-known member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and someone Swift has famously clashed with. Jenner and Alwyn were photographed together on the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. In addition to this, Patrick Schwarzenegger, who was previously thought to be dating Swift, was also in the photo. The controversial picture was shared on Instagram by Vogue.

Joe Alwyn attends "The Brutalist" photocall during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024, in Venice, Italy. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Franco Origlia)

According to the Daily Mail, this happened when Swift captivated the audience at her Eras tour stop in Miami, Florida. As soon as the photo was posted on the social media platform, fans rushed to comment about the unexpected red carpet moment. A person wrote, "Joe & Kenny? Hope it's just a picture and nothing more." Another Instagram user said, "Joe with Kendall is wild." A third one took a dig at Swift's current boyfriend Travis Kelce and commented, "Joe Alwyn so much smarter and classier and stylish than Travis Kelce." One wrote, "Did Kendall get too much filler? Her face just seems different and rounder."

The feud between Jenner and Swift began when Jenner was romantically linked to Harry Styles just months after his split from Swift. Apart from this Swift and Kim Kardashian, Jenner's sister, have also been at odds. As reported by Parade, Kardashian released a recorded phone call between Kanye West and Swift, which depicted Swift as dishonest and resulted in public backlash. The call revealed West requesting Swift's permission to use a contentious line about her in his song "Famous." However, Swift later claimed that she had not approved of West's finished version of the song. She also stated that the call was illegally edited and recorded.

This ongoing Kardashian-Swift clash seemingly made the rift between Swift and Jenner even worse. Speaking of Swift and Alwyn, they were in a relationship for over six years but later got separated in April 2023. Alwyn also spoke about their breakup in a Sunday Times Style Magazine interview earlier this year. He said, “I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years." He added, “That is a hard thing to navigate. What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.”

Alwyn was noticeably absent from the Anti-Hero singer's sold-out Eras tour when the news of their split first surfaced. Swift wrote multiple songs inspired by the English actor, ranging from lighthearted pop anthems to heartfelt ballads, and even while they kept their relationship mostly private, she gave fans peeks into their love through her music. Not only was Alwyn Swift's boyfriend, but he also actively collaborated with her on several of her albums including Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights under the name William Bowery, according to People Magazine.