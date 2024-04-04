Jimmy Kimmel's Trip to Japan Made Him Feel Differently About The US: ‘Filthy and Disgusting Country’

Jimmy Kimmel recently opened up about his trip to Japan with eye-opening revelations that hit him hard. The late-night show host shared how he came to an eye-opening conclusion after his recent trip. On his show, Kimmel discussed the striking cleanliness of Japan compared to the U.S. and Europe, humorously suggesting that Japanese people may associate Americans with garbage.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Momodu Mansaray

While American cities grappling with issues like homelessness, infrastructure decay, and crime are frequently debated in politics, Kimmel shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live how his recent visit to Japan challenged his preconceptions of what a modern society could achieve in terms of cleanliness and organization.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Karwai Tang

"Here in America, we know we have our faults. We know we have areas for improvement. But, overall, I think most of us believe that, compared to the rest of the world, we’re pretty buttoned-up. I know I did," he said. "I go to Europe where there are dirt holes where plumbing is supposed to be, and I hold my breath and I go, ‘I’m glad I’m not one of these people,’ and then I go back home, right?"

"But now, after traveling to Japan, I realize that this place — this USA we’re always chanting about, is a filthy and disgusting place. We were in Japan for seven days. Not only did I not encounter a single dirty bathroom, but the bathrooms in Tokyo and Kyoto are cleaner than our operating rooms here," Kimmel continued. "Everywhere you go, the bathrooms are clean. They don’t smell bad, and they have those toilets that wash you from the inside out," the television personality added.

Sharing his amazement he revealed, "There’s no litter. People carry their own trash. There are no garbage cans in Tokyo. 30 years ago, some terrorists put poisonous gas in some trash cans. They're like, ‘Okay, no more trash cans. Everybody clean up after yourselves,’ And guess what? They clean up after themselves. They bring their garbage to their houses." Comparing Japan and America, Kimmel drew an analogy saying, "It’s like the whole country is Disneyland, and we’re living at Six Flags. I’ve been home 36 hours. I’ve never felt dirtier. We are like hogs compared to the Japanese. I can’t imagine what they must think of us. ‘Oh, the garbage people! Yes, the Americans, garbage, yes!’" he concluded.

During the same tournament, FIFA commended Japanese fans for their practice of cleaning up the local stadium after attending matches. Joining the ranks of tens of millions of recent tourists to Japan, Kimmel experienced the country's appeal firsthand. A weakened yen is believed to be driving a surge in tourism, with government data indicating that tourists spent approximately $35.9 billion in 2023. In February, monthly visitor arrivals in Japan reached 2.78 million, exceeding 2019 levels, indicating a robust recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic according to the country's tourism industry.